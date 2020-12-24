Left Menu
SA vs SL: Entire Proteas squad returns negative COVID-19 results

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that the entire Proteas squad returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests that were conducted earlier today.

ANI | Centurion | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:30 IST
CSA logo . Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Thursday confirmed that the entire Proteas squad returned negative results from the COVID-19 tests that were conducted earlier today. "This is the fourth and final round of scheduled testing ahead of the first Test of the two-match series, beginning on Boxing Day," said CSA in an official release.

Earlier this week, every member of the Proteas had returned negative COVID-19 results in the third round of testing and as a result, Proteas were given permission to resume training as a squad. Last week, CSA had included three more players to the Proteas squad ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. This forms part of its plan to integrate more players at the conclusion of the latest round of the CSA 4-Day Cup.

Former South Africa under-19 captain Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla, and Dwaine Pretorius were the ones to be added to the team. Proteas' updated Test squad against Sri Lanka: Quinton de Kock (c), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

Sri Lanka and South Africa will face each other in a two-match Test series. The first match will begin on December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

