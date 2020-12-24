BCCI appoints Chetan Sharma as chairman of selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday named former pacer Chetan Sharma as the chairman of the national men's selection committee panel. The BCCI in a release stated that Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Madan Lal, Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulakshana Naik on Thursday met virtually to select three members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee (Men).

"The CAC has recommended the following candidates for the senior men's selection committee panel. Chetan Sharma, Abey Kuruvilla and Debashish Mohanty," the release read. "The committee further recommended Chetan Sharma for the role of Chairman of the senior men's selection committee based on seniority (total number of Test matches). The CAC will review the candidates after a one-year period and make the recommendations to the BCCI," it added.

The three new members will join Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh in the selection committee. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar had also applied for the post of national selector. Agarkar was being pitted as the front runner for the post as he has played 200 matches for India, but in the end, he was not selected for the role. (ANI)