The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: ISL match report STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD AGM BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL, backs ICC's bid for Cricket in Olympics Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) The BCCI's governing body on Thursday ratified the entry of two new franchises in the IPL to make it a 10-team affair from 2022 and also decided to back the ICC's push for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. SPO-CRI-LD SYDNEY TEST COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the third Test between India and Australia if Sydney's COVID-19 situation renders it ''untenable'' despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SELECTORS Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Kuruvilla and Mohanty in panel Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in the five-member team. SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Empathise with Indians but I am glad if they are stressed: Langer Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia chief coach Justin Langer can empathise with the Indian team after the 36-run shocker it endured in Adelaide but he is also ''glad'' that the visitors are ''stressed'' during the Christmas weekend ahead of the second Test on December 26.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-XI We'll go with same XI unless something happens in next few days: Langer Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia chief coach Justin Langer on Thursday said the home team will be unchanged for the second Test against India beginning on Saturday unless there is any unexpected event in the next two days. SPO-CRI-WARNE Australia will blow away India at MCG: Warne Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia will ''blow away'' India in the Boxing Day Test as the visitors are still a ''bit shocked'' by the Adelaide humiliation.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD TRAINING Indian team indulges in wrestling-like drill, Jadeja put through fitness test Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) The Indian cricket team on Thursday tried a hitherto unseen training drill that vaguely resembled a wrestling bout, with a pair of two players each seemingly striving to outdo each other. SPO-BOX-BFI-LD EGM BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-NADA-BHAMARA-BAN Basketball trailblazer Bhamara handed two-year doping ban by NADA New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Satnam Singh Bhamara, the first Indian player to be drafted into an NBA team in 2015, has been handed a two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel for failing a dope test last year. SPO-CRI-AUS-RACISM Had my head in the sand before BLM: Paine; Regret making hurtful one-liners, says Cummins Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said he was living with ''his head in the sand'' before the Black Lives Movement while his deputy Pat Cummins admitted to making hurtful ''one liners'' to players of colour that he now regrets.

SPO-HOCK-STADIUM India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, will host 2023 world cup games Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that India's biggest hockey stadium will come up at Rourkela and the 20,000-capacity facility will host matches of FIH men's World Cup in 2023. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR India will be hurting but need to remember they dominated first two sessions in Adelaide: Gambhir New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India will be hurting after their Adelaide humiliation but the visitors need to remember that they dominated the first two sessions in the opening game as they head to the Boxing Day Test, says former opener Gautam Gambhir.