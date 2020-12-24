Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Highlights

SPO-CRI-WARNE Australia will blow away India at MCG Warne Melbourne, Dec 24 PTI Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia will blow away India in the Boxing Day Test as the visitors are still a bit shocked by the Adelaide humiliation.SPO-CRI-IND-LD TRAINING Indian team indulges in wrestling-like drill, Jadeja put through fitness test Melbourne, Dec 24 PTI The Indian cricket team on Thursday tried a hitherto unseen training drill that vaguely resembled a wrestling bout, with a pair of two players each seemingly striving to outdo each other.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 21:23 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top/expected stories at 2120 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: ISL match report STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-BCCI-LD AGM BCCI AGM approves 10 teams for 2022 IPL, backs ICC's bid for Cricket in Olympics Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) The BCCI's governing body on Thursday ratified the entry of two new franchises in the IPL to make it a 10-team affair from 2022 and also decided to back the ICC's push for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Olympics, during its Annual General Meeting (AGM) here. SPO-CRI-LD SYDNEY TEST COVID-19: Cricket Australia declares Melbourne as standby venue for Sydney Test Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Cricket Australia on Thursday said Melbourne has been placed on standby to host the third Test between India and Australia if Sydney's COVID-19 situation renders it ''untenable'' despite efforts being made to continue with the original schedule.

SPO-CRI-BCCI-SELECTORS Chetan Sharma appointed new chairman of selectors; Kuruvilla and Mohanty in panel Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) Former India pacer Chetan Sharma was on Thursday appointed chairman of the senior national selection panel by the BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), which also picked Abbey Kuruvilla and Debashis Mohanty in the five-member team. SPO-CRI-IND-LANGER Empathise with Indians but I am glad if they are stressed: Langer Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia chief coach Justin Langer can empathise with the Indian team after the 36-run shocker it endured in Adelaide but he is also ''glad'' that the visitors are ''stressed'' during the Christmas weekend ahead of the second Test on December 26.

SPO-CRI-LANGER-XI We'll go with same XI unless something happens in next few days: Langer Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia chief coach Justin Langer on Thursday said the home team will be unchanged for the second Test against India beginning on Saturday unless there is any unexpected event in the next two days. SPO-CRI-WARNE Australia will blow away India at MCG: Warne Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne believes Australia will ''blow away'' India in the Boxing Day Test as the visitors are still a ''bit shocked'' by the Adelaide humiliation.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD TRAINING Indian team indulges in wrestling-like drill, Jadeja put through fitness test Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) The Indian cricket team on Thursday tried a hitherto unseen training drill that vaguely resembled a wrestling bout, with a pair of two players each seemingly striving to outdo each other. SPO-BOX-BFI-LD EGM BFI office-bearers granted extension in EGM, elections set for February next year New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Thursday gave a three-month extension to its office-bearers and resolved to conduct elections by February after the process had to be put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPO-NADA-BHAMARA-BAN Basketball trailblazer Bhamara handed two-year doping ban by NADA New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) Satnam Singh Bhamara, the first Indian player to be drafted into an NBA team in 2015, has been handed a two-year ban by the National Anti-Doping Agency's (NADA) disciplinary panel for failing a dope test last year. SPO-CRI-AUS-RACISM Had my head in the sand before BLM: Paine; Regret making hurtful one-liners, says Cummins Melbourne, Dec 24 (PTI) Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said he was living with ''his head in the sand'' before the Black Lives Movement while his deputy Pat Cummins admitted to making hurtful ''one liners'' to players of colour that he now regrets.

SPO-HOCK-STADIUM India's largest hockey stadium planned in Rourkela, will host 2023 world cup games Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that India's biggest hockey stadium will come up at Rourkela and the 20,000-capacity facility will host matches of FIH men's World Cup in 2023. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR India will be hurting but need to remember they dominated first two sessions in Adelaide: Gambhir New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India will be hurting after their Adelaide humiliation but the visitors need to remember that they dominated the first two sessions in the opening game as they head to the Boxing Day Test, says former opener Gautam Gambhir.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey says China's CoronaVac efficacy 91.25%, likely to increase

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective and the rate is likely to increase based on late-stage trial data, Turkish researchers said on Thursday, as the country becomes the second trial site to produce resul...

EU Parliament says it will decide on Brexit deal in new year

The European Parliament said on Thursday it will analyse the post-Brexit trade deal clinched by the EU and Britain in detail before deciding whether to approve the agreement in the new year. The two sides reached the deal just seven days be...

UK opposition Labour Party will back Brexit trade deal

Britains opposition Labour Party will back Prime Minister Boris Johnsons trade deal with the European Union when it is put before parliament next week, Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday.When this deal comes before parliament, Labo...

India describes political developments in Nepal as 'internal matter'

India on Thursday described Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Olis sudden decision to dissolve Parliament and call for fresh elections as an internal matter that is for the country to decide as per its democratic processes. In a guarded reacti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020