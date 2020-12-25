Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amir incident will have negative impact on team: Inzamam

Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.It is not about what impact Amirs decision will have on our bowling resources or strength because life moves on.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 25-12-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 11:06 IST
Amir incident will have negative impact on team: Inzamam
Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the recent Muhammad Amir retirement controversy will have a negative impact on the country's cricket. Amir recently retired from international cricket due to his differences with team management comprising chief coach Misbah ul Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis.

''It is not about what impact Amir's decision will have on our bowling resources or strength because life moves on. But what bothers me more is the negative impact such incidents have on our cricket and its image,'' Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Thursday. The batting great felt that the Amir incident didn't reflect well on Pakistan cricket. ''It is better if such situations don't take place.' At the same time, Inzamam felt that Amir should have used all his options before taking such a drastic step.

''If he is unhappy with one or two persons in the team management he should have first spoken openly with the head coach, Misbah-ul-Haq and if required even the Pakistan Cricket Board officials before deciding on what to do.'' Inzamam agreed that he has had issues with Waqar and it needs to be sorted. ''He appears to have issues with Waqar (Younis bowling coach) and if his grievances were not listened to then he should have adopted this route.''

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea to decide on tougher distancing as COVID-19 count hits another high

South Korea plans to discuss whether it needs to further tighten distancing rules this weekend as the current curbs failed to reverse a resurgence in outbreaks, with the daily coronavirus count hitting another high on Friday, officials said...

Bus ride to Lahore with Vajpayee: When Kapil Dev was most gracious and Dev Anand went down memory lane

A host of luminaries from different fields were on the bus that took Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the historic journey from Amritsar to Lahore in 1999 but cricketer Kapil Dev was perhaps the most gracious, recalls the late prime ministers privat...

JD(U) suffers setback in Arunachal, six MLAs join BJP

The Janata Dal United received a major jolt in Arunachal Pradesh, with six of its seven MLAs shifting allegiance to the ruling BJP, a bulletin issued by the state legislative assembly said. The lone MLA from the Peoples Party of Arunachal P...

Our government will never do anything which is not in interest of farmers: Union Minister Rajnath Singh.

Our government will never do anything which is not in interest of farmers Union Minister Rajnath Singh....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020