Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 Manchester City players positive for COVID-19

The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. The Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season.

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 25-12-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 17:23 IST
2 Manchester City players positive for COVID-19
Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester City players Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker have tested positive for the coronavirus. The team said two staff members also tested positive and that all four are self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government protocols.

Gabriel Jesus has been slowed by injuries and has just four goals this season in all competitions. Brazil forward scored 23 goals in 53 games last season. England defender Walker is in his fourth season with City.

The club said it wished all four "a speedy recovery over the Christmas period ahead of their return to work, training and competition.".

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal’s apex court issues show-cause notice to Oli govt over Parliament dissolution

Nepals Supreme Court on Friday issued a show-cause notice to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli-led government, asking it to submit a written clarification over its decision to abruptly dissolve Parliament. The notice was issued after a prelimin...

Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said that Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth and it inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute towards nation-building. He was speaking through ...

Jisshu Sengupta to star in film 'Baba, Baby O'

Actor Jisshu Sengupta will next essay the role of a single father in his upcoming Bengali film Baba, Baby O, the makers have announced. The news was shared by noted Bengali film producers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjees Windows Produ...

Ethiopia sets national election for mid-2021

Ethiopia will hold a parliamentary election on June 5, 2021, the National Electoral Board said on Friday, as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed tries to quell outbreaks of deadly political and ethnic violence in several regions.Abiys Prosperity Part...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020