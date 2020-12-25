The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-PREVIEW 'BOXING DAY': Hour of reckoning for Rahane as new-look India eye equaliser Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) A few bruised egos will eye redemption when India square off against Australia in the second Test here from Saturday, ready to bounce back in skipper Ajinkya Rahane's hour of reckoning after hitting the 'nadir of 36'. SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE Let Aussies play mind games, we will focus on our team: Rahane Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) India's stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he would rather focus on his team than worrying about Australia's ''mind games'' ahead of the 'Boxing Day' Test starting here on Saturday.

SPO-CRI-IND-RAHANE-RUNOUT Apologised to Virat after that run out, he was okay about it: Rahane Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane on Friday said he had apologised to Virat Kohli after his horrible mix-up with him led to the India captain's game-changing run out in the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE India a proud cricket country, won't roll over at MCG: Paine Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Australian captain Tim Paine on Friday said a ''proud'' cricketing nation like India is not going to roll over like Adelaide, in the Boxing Day Test here and singled out KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant as potential threats.

SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE-SYDNEY Paine calls for Sydney sacrifice, invites broadcast staff to join them in bubble Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Australian skipper Tim Paine on Friday invited broadcast and events staff to make a ''small sacrifice'' of joining them in a bio-secure bubble and ensure the third Test goes ahead as planned despite a spike in COVID-19 cases in Sydney. SPO-TOPS-VINESH-TRAINING Government sanctions 40-day Hungary training camp for Vinesh and her team New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The central government has sanctioned a 40-day training camp for champion wrestler Vinesh Phogat along with her personal coach Woller Akos, sparring partner Priyanka Phogat and physiotherapist Poornima Raman Ngomdir for a total cost of Rs 15.51 lakh.

SPO-ISL-FSDL-REFEREES ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development Margao, Dec 25 (PTI) The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams' head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication between coaches and match officials. SPO-CRI-SA-RACISM-GESTURE South African team to make ''meaningful'' anti-racism gesture on Boxing Day Centurion, Dec 25 (PTI) South Africa will make a ''meaningful'' anti-racism gesture when they take the field against Sri Lanka on Boxing Day here, after failing to do so during the T20I series against England last month.

SPO-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-PREVIEW Chennaiyin FC faces winless SC East Bengal Vasco, Dec 25 (PTI) A victory over FC Goa boosting their confidence, two-time champions Chennaiyin FC would look for another positive result when they take on a winless SC East Bengal in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-GAMBHIR-KEEPERS Indian team management has been unfair to both Saha and Pant: Gambhir New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Indian team management has made players ''insecure'' and the decision to rotate between Wriddhiman Saha and Rishabh Pant has been ''unfair'' on both the wicketkeepers, feels former opener Gautam Gambhir.

SPO-CRI-TAYLOR-IND India's best chance is to put runs on the board: Taylor Melbourne, Dec 25 (PTI) Former Australia captain Mark Taylor reckons India's best chance to bounce back from the Adelaide humiliation is to bat first and score plenty of runs in the Boxing Day Test starting here on Saturday. SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-SAURASHTRA Unadkat to lead Saurashtra in Mushtaq Ali Trophy Rajkot, Dec 25 (PTI) Seasoned speedster Jaydev Unadkat will lead a 20-member Saurashtra squad at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy National T20 Championships, which will kick off the 2020-21 domestic season next month.