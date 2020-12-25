Left Menu
Mohammedan Sporting appoint Shankarlal as technical director

I-League qualifiers Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday announced the appointment of former Mohun Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty as its technical director. Chakraborty will work with head coach Jose Hevia in the upcoming I-League.It is an exciting challenge. I am really looking forward to working with coach Jose Hevia.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 25-12-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 21:31 IST
I-League qualifiers Mohammedan Sporting Club on Friday announced the appointment of former Mohun Bagan coach Shankarlal Chakraborty as its technical director. Chakraborty will work with head coach Jose Hevia in the upcoming I-League.

''It is an exciting challenge. I hope to contribute to the success of Mohammedan Sporting Club,'' Chakraborty said in a club statement. ''Football is about teamwork. I am really looking forward to working with coach Jose Hevia. I am going to support him with my knowledge and experience,'' he added.

The former Mohun Bagan and East Bengal player was Subhas Bhowmick's assistant and later worked with Sanjoy Sen during their I-League triumph in 2014-15. He had guided the green and maroons to the CFL Premier Division A title in September after a gap of eight years.

The Kolkata giants qualified for the I-League for the first time after seven years this season. Mohammedan Sporting will face newcomers Sudeva Delhi to kick off the I-League 2020-21 season at the Saltlake Stadium here on January 9.

