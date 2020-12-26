Left Menu
Taylor becomes New Zealand's most capped player

Ross Taylor on Saturday became New Zealand's most capped player across all three formats.

ANI | Tauranga | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:48 IST
Ross Taylor (Photo/ Blackcaps Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Taylor achieved the feat when he stepped out for the first Test against Pakistan, being played at the Bay Oval here. This is Taylor's 438th match for the New Zealand cricket team.

"Out comes @RossLTaylor, now New Zealand's most capped player across all three formats with 438* matches," Blackcaps tweeted. Earlier, Daniel Vettori held this record with 437 appearances to his name for New Zealand. The third player on the list is Brendon McCullum, who represented the team for 432 matches, followed by Stephen Fleming with 395 games.

In the first Test against Pakistan, New Zealand did not get off to a good start as Tom Latham was dismissed by Shaheen Afridi in the very first over. Tom Blundell was then joined by Kane Williamson but their partnership also did not last long as the former was sent back to the pavilion by Afridi in the 11th over, bringing Taylor on the field. New Zealand are currently playing on 81/2 after the completion of 42 overs, with Williamson (33) and Taylor (36) on the field. (ANI)

