Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sri Lanka win the toss, bat in first test v South Africa

The tourists became the first side from Asia to win a test series in South Africa last year when they claimed a 2-0 success and will be looking for a repeat with much the same side. Sri Lanka have handed a debut to all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who will bat at number eight and provide a leg-spin bowling option.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 26-12-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 13:21 IST
Cricket-Sri Lanka win the toss, bat in first test v South Africa

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park on Saturday. The tourists became the first side from Asia to win a test series in South Africa last year when they claimed a 2-0 success and will be looking for a repeat with much the same side.

Sri Lanka have handed a debut to all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who will bat at number eight and provide a leg-spin bowling option. The wicket is expected to be fast for the seamers but does tend to become uneven as a match wears on, which likely prompted the visitors to bat first.

South Africa, who have lost eight of their last nine tests, have included seamer Lutho Sipamla for his debut while there are recalls for opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder. The match marks the first test in 11 months for both sides.

Teams: South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo confirms record-high of 949 new coronavirus cases

Tokyo has confirmed 949 new cases of the coronavirus, a new high for the Japanese capital, as the country struggles with an upsurge that is spreading nationwide. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said on Saturday that the additional cases b...

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Rahane: Sehwag

Outstanding bowling changes and really smart fielding placements from Ajinkya Rahane in the Boxing Day Test against Australia has earned him praise from former India opener Virender Sehwag. Indian bowlers dominated the Aussie batters on the...

Ind vs Aus: Trying to be positive, not be reckless but confident, says Bumrah

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who stole the show with his spectacular bowling on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday, wants to carry on the same momentum in the coming days and desires to play the game with full freedom. The pa...

Telangana reports 317 new COVID-19 cases

Telangana recorded 317 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Friday, said the State Health Department. With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 2,84,391, including 6,618 active cases.The total recovery count has surg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020