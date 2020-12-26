Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahane captained side really well, team didn't carry baggage of loss from Adelaide, says Laxman

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman praised stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy in the absence of Virat Kohli on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 14:04 IST
Rahane captained side really well, team didn't carry baggage of loss from Adelaide, says Laxman
Team India celebrates after picking a wicket (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former Indian cricketer VVS Laxman praised stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his captaincy in the absence of Virat Kohli on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test here at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. The Indian bowlers once again stole the show as they folded Australia for 195 in the first essay. It was an all-round bowling performance that saw pacer Jasprit Bumrah picking four while debutant Mohammad Siraj got two wickets.

Ravichandran Ashwin was once again in his elements as he picked three wickets, including the all-important wicket of batting mainstay Steve Smith. Laxman hailed India's "sensational" bowling performance and said the most important aspect of the visitors was that they didn't carry the baggage of the horrific collapse suffered in Adelaide.

"Excellent days play for India. Bowlers were once again sensational, both the debutants looked confident, Rahane captained the side really well but most importantly they didn't carry the baggage of the loss from Adelaide," Laxman tweeted. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors' trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag.

For Australia, it was Mitchell Starc who picked the lone wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/14 from four overs. Pat Cummins bowled without luck to finish wicketless despite bowling four fiery overs. But it was the Indian bowlers who once again showed why they are considered one of the best in the business at present. With Tim Paine winning the toss and batting first at the MCG, the hosts would have thought of putting on a decent score on the board. But led by Bumrah (4/56), the Indians made short work of the Australian batting as they finished their first essay on 195. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. peacekeepers killed in the Central African Republic before the election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in the Central African Republic, the U.N. mission there said on Saturday, as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sundays presidential and legislative elect...

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...

Agri laws: More Punjab farmers head towards protest sites near Delhi

Carrying ration and other essential items with them, several batches of farmers from Punjab headed towards Delhi borders on Saturday to join the peasants protesting against the Centres new agriculture-related laws for a month now. According...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020