Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Gavaskar decodes Ashwin's plan behind Smith dismissal

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels it was Ravichandran Ashwin's plan to restrict Australia batsman Steve Smith from opening up his arms and playing through the offside that saw the bowler dismiss him down the leg side.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 26-12-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 15:08 IST
Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Gavaskar decodes Ashwin's plan behind Smith dismissal
India spinner R Ashwin (Image: BCCI's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar feels it was Ravichandran Ashwin's plan to restrict Australia batsman Steve Smith from opening up his arms and playing through the offside that saw the bowler dismiss him down the leg side. Ashwin picked Smith's wicket in the first session of the Boxing Day Test on Saturday for a duck. It was the first time in history that the right-handed batsman got out without scoring against India in the longest format of the game. The senior campaigner extracted extra spin and bounce as Smith played along his wrist to get caught at leg slip.

Gavaskar was surprised by the turn spinners were getting on the opening day of the Test. The former Indian batsman explained the reason behind Smith's dismissal. "First and foremost, I'm pretty surprised at the fact that on Day 1 there's a lot of turn for the Indian spinners," Gavaskar told 7 cricket.

"He's been bowling straight, he's been bowling on the middle and leg, it's been pretty much a plan to try and restrict the batsmen from playing any shot through the off-side. If you look at Smith's dismissal because maybe he was on zero he wanted to get off the mark, wasn't able to control it," he added. The legendary batsman also cited how Marnus Labuschagne weathered the storm.

"On the other hand, there were a couple of deliveries when Labuschagne was playing and he shouldered arms, Smith could've done that as well but I'm not complaining," Gavaskar said. At stumps, India's score read 36/1 with Gill batting on 28 and Cheteshwar Pujara giving him company on 7. The visitors' trail by 159 runs with nine wickets in the bag. For Australia, it was Mitchell Starc who picked the lone wicket to finish the day with figures of 1/14 from four overs.

Pat Cummins bowled without luck to finish wicketless despite bowling four fiery overs. But it was the Indian bowlers who once again showed why they are considered one of the best in the business at present. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Odd News Roundup: Christmas cheer with taxi driver and canine; aquarium gets surprise Santa visit and more

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi Police sets up solar energy-enabled modern beat booth at India Gate

The Delhi Police on Saturday set up a solar energy-enabled modern beat booth, which is also water, fire, and vandalism proof, at the iconic India Gate here, officials said. Inaugurated by Special Commissioner of Police Law and Order, South ...

U.N. peacekeepers killed in the Central African Republic before the election

Three United Nations peacekeepers were killed in the Central African Republic, the U.N. mission there said on Saturday, as the government and its allies tried to fend off a rebel offensive ahead of Sundays presidential and legislative elect...

Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Wife and daughters pay tribute to Dean Jones at MCG

Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones, who passed away in September in Mumbai, was paid a special tribute at the Melbourne Cricket Ground by his wife and daughters during the Boxing Day Test on Saturday. The Boxing Day Test was the first Te...

Govt proposes to set up University of Disability Studies and Rehabilitation Sciences

The government has proposed to set up a first of its kind university covering the entire gamut of disability studies and rehabilitation sciences in an accessible environment. In a public notice issued on December 24, the Department of Empow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020