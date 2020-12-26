Left Menu
Can't understand why someone would want to leave Liverpool: Klopp

As speculations continue to rise over Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he cannot understand why anyone would want to leave the club.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 26-12-2020 16:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 16:22 IST
Can't understand why someone would want to leave Liverpool: Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp . Image Credit: ANI

As speculations continue to rise over Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool, manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he cannot understand why anyone would want to leave the club. Over the last week, Salah has been linked with clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Barcelona. The speculations continue to rise as January transfer window is set to open.

"We could all look for something else if we wanted to, but for me the only reason to leave Liverpool at the moment is the weather. What other reason could there be? This is one of the biggest clubs in the world. We pay the money, maybe not the most in the world but we pay good, we have a sensational stadium with outstanding supporters all over the world. Our colours are red which is the nicest colour anyway, so where are the reasons," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying. "You cannot force people to stay. We never did, by the way. It's all about timing, the right moment. We make changes and bring players in, and if a player wanted to go then we wouldn't stand in the way. It's just I don't understand why they would want to," he added.

Liverpool, who won the Premier League 2019-20 season, have looked in ominous form in the ongoing season as well and the side is one of the favourites to lift the title this season as well. The Reds will next take on West Brom on Sunday and the side currently has a four-point lead at the top.

The second-placed Leicester City will be in action against Manchester United later on Saturday and if the former wins the clash, then the side would reduce the gap to just one point. (ANI)

