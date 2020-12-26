Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Arsenal's Gabriel out for three games due to close COVID-19 contact

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss their next three games because he is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Gabriel, who joined Arsenal this season, was not named in Saturday's squad for their game at home against London rivals Chelsea. "Gabriel was in touch with someone.

Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 23:32 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 23:28 IST
Soccer-Arsenal's Gabriel out for three games due to close COVID-19 contact
Gabriel, who joined Arsenal this season, was not named in Saturday's squad for their game at home against London rivals Chelsea. Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes will miss their next three games because he is self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club said on Saturday. Gabriel, who joined Arsenal this season, was not named in Saturday's squad for their game at home against London rivals Chelsea.

"Gabriel was in touch with someone. It is what it is – it comes at a bad time for us ahead of such a big game," manager Mikel Arteta said. The Brazilian centre back will also miss Tuesday's trip to Brighton & Hove Albion and Saturday's visit to West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League.

Arsenal added that defender David Luiz and winger Willian had both tested negative for the novel coronavirus, but were unwell to play against Chelsea.

TRENDING

3 UN peacekeepers killed, 2 injured in attack in Central African Republic

Naveen Kumar from Sai Mitra Constructions, Hyderabad wins the national finals of the first ever online edition of Tata Crucible Corporate Quiz

Scientists decode how coronavirus interacts with proteins in human cells

(Update: Officially confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 11 series likely to ship without in-box charger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SDMC opens its first 'toy bank' in Najafgarh zone

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Saturday opened a first-of-its-kind toy bank in Najafgarh zone for children who cant afford them, officials said on Saturday. South Delhi mayor Anamika said the khilona bank has been opened keeping i...

Soccer-Nantes appoint former France coach Domenech as new boss

Nantes have appointed former France national team coach Raymond Domenech as their new manager until the end of the season, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday. Domenech last managed France during the 2010 World Cup, where they crashed out in ...

Argentina church asks lawmakers to search their hearts ahead of abortion vote

The Church of Argentina on Saturday called on the countrys lawmakers to vote their conscience this coming week, when the Senate will take up a bill to legalize abortion that has divided a nation with long-held Roman Catholic roots. During a...

Nepalese woman gang-raped in Haryana

A Nepalese woman was allegedly raped by five men in front of her husband in a village here, police said on Saturday. According to police, the accused entered the victims rented house Thursday night. They beat up the womans husband, a farm l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020