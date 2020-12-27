NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2020 05:15 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 05:15 IST
The Cleveland Browns closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey on Saturday after a player tested positive for COVID-19, but the team was due to depart on Saturday evening, the Browns said.

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. "Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," the Browns said in a statement.

"The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority." The Browns were set to depart for New Jersey at 7 p.m. local time after having placed wide receivers Rashard Higgins, KhaDarel Hodge, Jarvis Landry, Donovan Peoples-Jones and linebacker Jacob Phillips on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team said earlier on Saturday that linebacker B.J. Goodson had been placed on the list. It elevated several players from its practice squad to help fill the gaps. The Reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive for the virus or have had close contact with a person who has. The players return is subject to "medical clearance."

