New Zealand 301-5 at lunch on day 2, 1st test vs. Pakistan

Kane Williamson reached his 23rd test century and shared a 133-run partnership with Henry Nicholls which helped New Zealand to 301-5 at lunch Sunday on the second day of the first cricket test against Pakistan.

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 27-12-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2020 07:51 IST
Kane Williamson reached his 23rd test century and shared a 133-run partnership with Henry Nicholls which helped New Zealand to 301-5 at lunch Sunday on the second day of the first cricket test against Pakistan. Both batsmen were out in the first session, Nicholls for 56 and Williamson for 129 as Pakistan kept a foothold in the match. At lunch B.J. Watling was 13 not out and Mitchell Santner was 11.

Williamson resumed at 94 not out after his earlier 120-run partnership with Ross Taylor (70) helped New Zealand to 222-3 by stumps on day one. Nicholls was 42 not out overnight and quickly went on to his 10th test half-century Sunday, from 108 balls with five boundaries. The century partnership between the fourth wicket pair, which was Williamson's third with Nicholls, came from 218 deliveries.

Williamson took 13 balls to score his first runs of the day, then reached his century with a superb cover drive from the bowling of Naseem Shah. He had batted 419 minutes and hit nine fours and a six. Williamson began to bat more freely after reaching his century and followed it with a series of boundaries through the off side. The new ball was only seven overs old at the start of play and Williamson's early watchfulness was understandable as Shaheen Afridi, who took the three wickets that fell on the first day, continued to bowl well.

The Pakistan attack tested Nicholls with a number of short deliveries and at first he resisted temptation to hook or pull. He finally yielded to the allure of the pull shot from the first ball after drinks and was caught behind from the bowling of Naseem Shah when New Zealand was 266-4. Nicholls was through the shot early and the ball seem to take the glove or back of the bat as it skied to Shan Masood who ran from slip to take the ball in front of wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

The batsman was reluctant to leave and discussed with Williamson the possibility of a review which the New Zealand captain appeared to reject. Television replays showed the ball missed the bat and appeared to come off Nicholls' forearm. Williamson's own dismissal shortly after was subject to review. Williamson edged to slip and Haris Sohail took an excellent low catch from the bowling of leg-spinner Yasir Shah.

The soft call from the on-field umpires was not out, suggesting the ball didn't carry. But replays clearly showed Haris took the ball in his right hand inches above the ground..

