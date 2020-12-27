The following are the top/expected stories at 1725 hours:

EXPECTED STORIES:

*Report of Indian Super League match between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC at Bambolim. STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-2ND LD IND Captain Rahane's fine century puts India in driver's seat Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane played a captain's knock, a workmanlike century that steered India into a dominant position and took the sting out of Australia's potent bowling attack in the second Test here on Sunday.

Learnt to see off tough periods by watching Rahane bat: Shubhman Gill Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Young India batsman Shubman Gill says watching Ajinkya Rahane's ''magnificent'' hundred from the sidelines was immensely educative for him and he learnt how not to get into a shell while facing a lethal bowling attack. SPO-CRI-IND-STARC Strac rues missed chances for Australia; praises Rahane's knock Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) Australian speedster Mitchell Starc rued the chances his team squandered on the second day of the Boxing Day Test but also praised rival skipper Ajinkya Rahane for his pressure-absorbing century.

Dhoni captain of ICC's white-ball teams of decade, Kohli voted skipper of Test side Dubai, Dec 27 (PTI) The legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Sunday named captain of ICC's ODI and T20 International teams of the decade while Virat Kohli stamped his pre-eminence in world cricket after being voted the skipper of the Test team. SPO-CRI-DDCA-BEDI Bedi threatens legal action, demands immediate removal of his name from Kotla stand New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Spin legend Bishan Singh Bedi has threatened to take legal action against the DDCA if his name is not removed from a spectators' stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with immediate effect.

Sydney Test a 50-50 bet, MCG begins preparations Melbourne, Dec 27 (PTI) The possibility of Sydney hosting the third Test against India has now come down to 50 percent in the wake of fresh outbreak of COVID-19 cases there and a final decision will be arrived at in two days.