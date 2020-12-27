Left Menu
Bihar CA warring factions select separate squads for Mushtaq Ali T20

There are no common players in both squads.Interestingly, original IPL petitioner Aditya Vermas son Lakhan Raja has been named vice-captain of the team sent by secretarys faction.

The controversy ridden Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) found itself in a new mess after warring factions led by president Rakesh Tiwary and secretary Sanjay Kumar released separate squads for upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, starting January 10. It is understood that BCCI brass is aware of the situation and a decision is expected in the next couple of days as to which among the two teams will be officially allowed to represent Bihar in the National T20 meet.

Bihar CA which has been in administrative mess for the longest time saw president Rakesh Tiwary's faction release a 20 member squad led by Ashutosh Aman while secretary Sanjay Kumar's camp also released a team that has Keshav Kumar as captain. There are no common players in both squads.

Interestingly, original IPL petitioner Aditya Verma's son Lakhan Raja has been named vice-captain of the team sent by secretary's faction. When president Tiwary was asked about two teams, he said: ''This is a non-issue. The BCCI provided us with ODMS software password which is used for registration of players. 30 rooms are booked by BCCI in Chennai bio bubble as per list sent by us. The secretary's team is a fake one.'' He then said that secretary Kumar had been suspended by the Apex Council for anti-association activities.

''Eight members of the Apex Council had signed a letter dismissing Kumar from his post. He has no locus standi. He has put his own son Shivam Sanjay Kumar in the team along with Verma's son Lakhan Raja,'' Tiwary said. Kumar on his part wrote a letter to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah alleging that outgoing GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim provided the registration pass code.

''Saba Karim misused his position as GM (Cricket Operations) and illegally changed the credentials of the ODMS for player registration of BCA and providing it to a person he favours,'' Kumar wrote in a letter. Verma on his part said that Bihar cricket is going through its worst crisis.

''Bihar cricket is being run by mafias. The BCCI should sent a team of observers who can conduct trials,'' Verma said. However he didnt wish to comment on his son Raja being selected in Kumar's team as vice captain.

In fact Tiwary raised questions about Raja's credentials as a cricketer. ''Lakhan Raja's performance came under scanner after last year's Ranji game and a probe was conducted. He has vested interests,'' Tiwary claimed.

