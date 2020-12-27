Left Menu
Hockey star Natmita Toppo honoured with Ekalabya Puraskar

India womens hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious Ekalabya Puraskar for her contribution to the game. This apart, weightlifter Sneha Soren and badminton player Rutaparna Panda were also honoured with a citation and Rs 50,000 cash prize each.

India women's hockey team player Namita Toppo was on Sunday conferred with the prestigious 'Ekalabya Puraskar' for her contribution to the game. Toppo was honoured for her performance from April 1, 2018 to March 31, 2020 at both national and international levels.

Complying with all COVID-19 restrictions, Toppo was presented with a citation, trophy and Rs 5 lakh cash in a simple programme here. This apart, weightlifter Sneha Soren and badminton player Rutaparna Panda were also honoured with a citation and Rs 50,000 cash prize each. The award instituted by IMPaCT, managed by IMFA, the leading Ferro Alloys producer in the country, in the year 1993 is given to encourage young sports talents of the state.

Joining the event through virtual mode, former MP and Imfa Charitable Trust trustee Baijayant Panda congratulated the three young talents..

