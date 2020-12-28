Left Menu
After dominating the final session on day two, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja didn't pose a major threat to Australia as India were folded for 326/10 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:09 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:09 IST
Ind vs Aus, Boxing Day Test: Visitors bowled out for 326 after Jadeja's fifty, lead by 131
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc (Image: ICC's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After dominating the final session on day two, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja didn't pose a major threat to Australia as India were folded for 326/10 in their first innings of the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday. If Rahane and Jadeja had put India in the driver's seat on day two, it needed a run out for the hosts to bounce back in the game. Rahane, who got run out for the first time in his Test career, was sent back after a close call.

Jadeja completed his half-century but the run-out had already done the damage as India suffered another collapse. With the intent of scoring quick runs, the visitors started losing wickets at quick intervals and slipped from 294/6 to 326/10. India lost five wickets for 32 runs in the morning session. The visitors have a significant first-innings lead of 131 runs.

Resuming day three from 277/5, India got off to a decent start but just when things appeared to be going well for the visitor, skipper Ajinkya Rahane got run out while attempting a risky single. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja hit his 15th half-century as India extended their lead by 100 runs. However, in order to add some quick runs, Jadeja went for the big shot off Mitchell Starc but found Pat Cummins in the deep.

Umesh Yadav and Ashwin then stitched a brief stand of 19 runs before India lost their third wicket of the day. Nathan Lyon dismissed Umesh in the 114th over as visitors started trembling in the first session of day three. Earlier, Rahane and Jadeja had put India in the drivers' seat against Australia at stumps on day two. The hosts might have scalped wickets of India's top-order, but in the final session of day two, Rahane and Jadeja showed grit and determination to give India firm control of the match.

On day one, India had bundled out Australia for 195 as Jasprit Bumrah scalped four wickets while Ashwin took three wickets. Brief Scores: India 326/10 (Ajinkya Rahane 112, Ravindra Jadeja 57; Mitchell Starc 3-78, Nathan Lyon 3-72) vs Australia 195 (ANI)

