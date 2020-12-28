Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roger Federer withdraws from Australian Open 2021

Six-times champion and Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2021.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 08:10 IST
Roger Federer withdraws from Australian Open 2021
Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer. Image Credit: ANI

Six-times champion and Swiss tennis maestro Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open 2021. The World No. 5 last featured in January this year in the Australian Open before undergoing knee surgery.

"In the end, Roger ran out of time to get himself ready for the rigours of a Grand Slam and he's very disappointed he won't be coming to Melbourne in 2021," said Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley in an official statement. "The Australian Open has always held a special place in his heart -- remember it was Roger who first called the AO the 'happy slam'," he added.

The mega-event will take place at Melbourne Park from February 8-21 and will feature singles, doubles, and wheelchair competitions. Defending champ Novak Djokovic and women's singles legend Serena Williams were among the entries named for the Australian Open on December 24.

Also in contention on the women's side are world No.2 Simona Halep (ROU), 2020 US Open champion [3] Naomi Osaka (JPN), defending champion [4] Sofia Kenin (USA), [5] Elina Svitolina (UKR), [6] Karolina Pliskova (CZE), [7] Bianca Andreescu (CAN), [8] Petra Kvitova (CZE), [9] Kiki Bertens (NED) and [10] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR). While in men's event, Djokovic along with world No.2 Rafael Nadal (ESP), [3] Dominic Thiem (AUT), [4] Daniil Medvedev (RUS), [6] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE), [7] Alexander Zverev (GER), [8] Andrey Rublev (RUS), [9] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) and [10] Matteo Berrettini (ITA), make up an entertaining top-10 mix of Grand Slam champions

A total of 104 players receive direct entry into the men's and women's singles main draw and a further eight are awarded wildcards, while 16 places will be determined at the qualifying rounds from January 10-13 in Dubai and Doha respectively. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo 'couldn't be happier' after winning Player of the Century award

Juventus Cristiano Ronaldo received the Player of the Century at the Globe Soccer Awards with so much joy and pride in Dubai Sunday evening, and said that he could not be happier. Couldnt be happier with tonights award As Im about to celebr...

Brazil Vice President tests positive for coronavirus

Brazilian Vice President Hamilton Mourao tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, his office said in a statement. The result was confirmed on Sunday. Mourao will remain in isolation at his official vice-presidential residence, s...

New Zealand 431; Pakistan 62-5 at lunch on day 3 of 1st Test

New Zealand claimed four wickets on the third morning of the first cricket test Monday to send Pakistan to lunch at 62-5 and struggling in reply to the hosts first innings of 431. Pakistan resumed its first innings at 30-1 with Abid Ali 19 ...

Schalke appoint Christian Gross as head coach

German club Schalke on Sunday announced the appointment of Christian Gross as the new head coach of the club. Gross has put pen to paper on a contract that runs until the end of the season.Christian Gross has been appointed the new first-te...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020