Ronaldo 'couldn't be happier' after winning Player of the Century award

Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo received the 'Player of the Century' at the Globe Soccer Awards with "so much joy and pride" in Dubai Sunday evening, and said that he "could not be happier". "Couldn't be happier with tonight's award! As I'm about to celebrate my 20th year as a professional footballer, Globe Soccer Player Of The Century is a recognition that I receive with so much joy and pride! @Globe_Soccer #globesoccer," Ronaldo wrote on Twitter.

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and former player Ronaldinho were also in the race to bag the accolade but the Portuguese outclassed all to clinch the award. "Cristiano Ronaldo presented with the PLAYER OF THE CENTURY 2001-2020 Globe Soccer Awards, by HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum -- Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, at tonight's gala," Globe Soccer Awards' tweet read.

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski, during the event, won the Player of the Year award. The club's coach Hansi Flick bagged the Coach of the Year award. Also, Bayern Munich won the Club of the Year award. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola won the Coach of the Century award. Spanish giants Real Madrid won the Club of the Century award during the event.

"Congratulations to REAL MADRID on winning the Globe Soccer Award for the CLUB OF CENTURY 2001-2020," Globe Soccer Awards tweeted. (ANI)