I-League: Gokulam Kerala FC enter bio-bubble, start online sessions for players

Gokulam Kerala FC players and officials have entered the I-League bio-bubble and will be quarantined for the next six days.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:28 IST
Gokulam Kerala FC head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Image Credit: ANI

Gokulam Kerala FC players and officials have entered the I-League bio-bubble and will be quarantined for the next six days. Malabarians had reached Kolkata a month ago for IFA Shield and continued their stay to enter the mandatory bio-bubble for I-League.

The Kerala-based club will be seen in action in the showpiece event set to begin on January 9 in Kolkata. The team has already started online fitness sessions conducted by Brazilian fitness coach Djair Miranda Garcia and overseen by Italian coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese. They will resume their training after the quarantine period.

All the players and staff of Gokulam have tested negative in the COVID-19 tests conducted in the past three weeks. The players and officials will also undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests during their stay in the bio-bubble. "All the boys are fine. We miss the training but these restrictions are for our safety only. We have already started doing light fitness sessions online with the help of Garcia coach," the club's website quoted coach Annese as saying.

"This is a new situation for all of us. Our aim is to keep the players fit and make them match ready. I have asked players to do daily exercises. Online sessions may not be that effective but we have no other alternative," said fitness coach Djair Garcia. The team had daily training sessions before entering the bio-bubble and has also played several friendly matches after the IFA Shield. The team faces Chennai City FC in its first match in the I-League on January 9. (ANI)

