Day 3: Australia score 65/2 at tea after India finish on 326

Australia lost the wickets of Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne to reach 65 at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Monday. Matthew Wade 27 batting, 89 balls and Steve Smith 6 batting, 20 balls are at the crease.Brief Scores Australia 195 and 652 Marnus Labuschagne 28, Joe Burns 4, Umesh Yadav 15, R Ashwin 124..

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 28-12-2020 09:49 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 09:49 IST
Australia lost the wickets of Joe Burns and Marnus Labuschagne to reach 65 at tea on the third day of the second Test against India here on Monday. Earlier, India finished their first innings on 326 with a 131-run first innings lead riding on skipper Ajinkya Rahane's 112 and Ravindra Jadeja's 57.

Burns (4) was caught behind off Umesh Yadav's bowling but fast bowler couldn't complete his first spell hobbling off with a knee injury after having sent down 3.3 overs. Labuschagne (28 off 49 balls)wa caught by Rahane off Ravichandran Ashwin (1/24 in 10 overs) as the home team still trail by 66 runs. Matthew Wade (27 batting, 89 balls) and Steve Smith (6 batting, 20 balls) are at the crease.

Brief Scores: Australia 195 and 65/2 (Marnus Labuschagne 28, Joe Burns 4, Umesh Yadav 1/5, R Ashwin 1/24)..

