Left Menu
Development News Edition

Losing to Arsenal a 'tough lesson' for Chelsea, says Mount

Chelsea's Mason Mount said the defeat against Arsenal was a "tough lesson", adding that the players need to learn from that and bounce back in the next game.

ANI | London | Updated: 28-12-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 11:55 IST
Losing to Arsenal a 'tough lesson' for Chelsea, says Mount
Mason Mount (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Chelsea's Mason Mount said the defeat against Arsenal was a "tough lesson", adding that the players need to learn from that and bounce back in the next game. Chelsea suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

"It is something where we need to look at ourselves as players. We didn't start the game anywhere near what we should be. We are representing Chelsea, we're a big club and we really need to look at ourselves as players and say that was not good enough," the club's official website quoted Mount as saying. "We know that, it is a big London derby and we need to start the game way better than we did. We have to be harsh on ourselves. We can't start a game like that and expect not to be 2-0 down at half-time. It is a tough lesson and we need to learn that and we need to do better the next time," he added.

Sitting eighth on the points table, Chelsea are now gearing up for the clash against Aston Villa, slated to take place on Monday. Mount said the match against Arsenal is gone and the players should now focus on the next challenge. "It is probably better we have that quick turnaround because now we look at another game. The Arsenal one is gone, there are still big things we need to work on but now we have that one day before our next game and we can put it in the back of our heads and really go into Villa with a strong mindset, starting the game very well and hopefully doing well in the game," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China foreign ministry says firmly rejects new U.S. law on Tibet policy

The Chinese foreign ministry on Monday said it firmly rejected new U.S. legislation on Tibet signed into law by President Donald Trump over the weekend.Tibet-related issues are domestic affairs, Zhao Lijian, a ministry spokesman, said at a ...

Each year 1,000 Pakistani girls forcibly converted to Islam

Neha loved the hymns that filled her church with music. But she lost the chance to sing them last year when, at the age of 14, she was forcibly converted from Christianity to Islam and married to a 45-year-old man with children twice her ag...

Banking system liquidity to remain in surplus position: CARE Ratings

The outstanding liquidity in banking system amounted to Rs 5.09 lakh crore as on December 24, Rs 50,386 crore higher than that in the previous week Rs 4.58 lakh crore as on December 18, CARE Ratings said on Monday. The sustained liquidity s...

CreditNirvana, an AI-based Debt Management Platform Announces Pre-series A Funding

Bengaluru Karnataka India, December 28 ANINewsVoir CreditNirvana, a Bangalore-based fintech startup offering AI-driven debt management platform Digital collection services, has raised an undisclosed amount in pre-series A funding from inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020