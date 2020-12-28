Left Menu
Santo 'happy' with Wolves' performance despite draw against Tottenham

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is happy with how his team performed against Tottenham despite the club witnessing a 1-1 draw in the match. The manager said his team was very aggressive and reacted well after conceding an early goal.

Nuno Espirito Santo

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo said he is happy with how his team performed against Tottenham despite the club witnessing a 1-1 draw in the match. The manager said his team was very aggressive and reacted well after conceding an early goal. "We did well. We were very aggressive, very intense following the movements, filling the gaps, that's why I think we played good because when you have to chase a result, chase a game, and you are losing, the best aspect is the aggression and organisation," the club's official website quoted Santo as saying.

"If you go crazy chasing a result you can concede another one, so the balance. Then, the talent you hope can provide you with some good moments. The boys combined well on the sides, had shots on goal and good chances. The result is a consequence. We conceded very early in the game, but the team reacted, very intense, very aggressive against a dangerous side, but we played good so I'm happy," he added. The hosts conceded a goal within the opening minute after Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele found the net. However, Wolves kept their composure and continued their fight for the equaliser and ultimately, they were rewarded for their performance when Romain Saiss headed home Pedro Neto's corner.

Wolves are currently placed in the 11th position on the Premier League standings with 21 points. The club will now take on Manchester United on Wednesday. (ANI)

