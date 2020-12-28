Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

"I have relished all the battles in the last decade," Kohli said. "I played against some great bowlers in the past and continued to play some quality bowlers even today." "I take a lot of pride in competing against the best, testing myself out against the best in tough conditions." Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was named the best male Twenty20 cricketer of the decade and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bagged the spirit of cricket award.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 28-12-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 15:46 IST
Cricket-India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

India captain Virat Kohli topped two men's categories and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the women's honours in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) "Awards of the Decade" announced on Monday. Kohli was declared the best male player of the decade, as well as the top ODI player. Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith bagged the test award to deny Kohli a clean sweep.

Perry, 30, was adjudged the best woman player as well as the premier ODI and Twenty20 player. "It's a great honour for me to receive this award," Kohli, who returned from India's ongoing tour of Australia to attend the birth of his first child, said in a video.

Kohli listed India's triumphs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy as well as the team's maiden test series victory in Australia under his captaincy two years ago as special moments. "I have relished all the battles in the last decade," Kohli said.

"I played against some great bowlers in the past and continued to play some quality bowlers even today." "I take a lot of pride in competing against the best, testing myself out against the best in tough conditions."

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was named the best male Twenty20 cricketer of the decade and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bagged the spirit of cricket award. A nomination panel shortlisted the candidates based on their performances between January, 2011 and October, 2020. and the winners were decided by votes from fans and experts.

List of ICC awards: Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia) Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith (Australia)

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India) Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland) Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mean speed on Delhi roads dropped from 46 to 29 kmph after lockdown as congestion returned: CSE

The mean travel speed on some Delhi stretches dipped from 46 kmph during the lockdown period to 29 kmph after it as the reopening of the economy led to a rebound in congestion, the Centre for Science and Environment CSE said in a report on ...

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws.

Govt invites 40 protesting farmer unions for meeting on Dec 30 to resume talks to end impasse over farm laws....

Vice-President calls for responsible use of plastics

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday asked research institutes like the CIPET to focus on the development of eco-friendly products like biodegradable plastics as durability and longevity of plastics have posed several challenges to the...

Attack on BJP leaders in Punjab failure of state govt: party leader Avinash Rai Khanna

Shimla, Dec 28 PTI Senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna on Monday said the alleged attack on his party leaders in Punjab was a failure of the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government as maintaining law and order in the state is his responsib...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020