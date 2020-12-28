Cricket-India's Kohli, Australia's Perry dominate ICC decade honours

India captain Virat Kohli topped two men's categories and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry swept the women's honours in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) "Awards of the Decade" announced on Monday. Kohli was declared the best male player of the decade, as well as the top ODI player. Prolific Australia batsman Steve Smith bagged the test award to deny Kohli a clean sweep.

Perry, 30, was adjudged the best woman player as well as the premier ODI and Twenty20 player. "It's a great honour for me to receive this award," Kohli, who returned from India's ongoing tour of Australia to attend the birth of his first child, said in a video.

Kohli listed India's triumphs in the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy as well as the team's maiden test series victory in Australia under his captaincy two years ago as special moments. "I have relished all the battles in the last decade," Kohli said.

"I played against some great bowlers in the past and continued to play some quality bowlers even today." "I take a lot of pride in competing against the best, testing myself out against the best in tough conditions."

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan was named the best male Twenty20 cricketer of the decade and former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni bagged the spirit of cricket award. A nomination panel shortlisted the candidates based on their performances between January, 2011 and October, 2020. and the winners were decided by votes from fans and experts.

List of ICC awards: Male Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India)

Female Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia) Men's Test Cricketer of the Decade: Steve Smith (Australia)

Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Virat Kohli (India) Women's ODI Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men's T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan) Women’s T20I Cricketer of the Decade: Ellyse Perry (Australia)

Men’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kyle Coetzer (Scotland) Women’s Associate Cricketer of the Decade: Kathryn Bryce (Scotland)

Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (India)