UAE announces 19-man training squad ahead of ODI series against Ireland

Emirates Cricket Board on Monday announced the 19-man training squad ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, which will be played in January in the UAE. UAE will host the Irish team for the four-match ODI series commencing from January 8. All matches will be played in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and will be live-streamed by joint partner ITW Consulting.

"We are very pleased to announce UAE Cricket's wider (training) squad ahead of our series against Ireland early in the New Year. We have successfully provided domestic tournaments for our players to continue playing competitive matches as well as opportunities to be exposed to experts in our game to hone their skills," said Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket General Secretary. "However we are cognizant that to continue our upward trajectory on the ICC rankings, and our ICC Membership standing, it is through competing at the International level that will assist in achieving our goals. We look forward to finalising and announcing the UAE's final tour squad," he added.

UAE's training squad: Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Muhammad Usman, Chirag Suri, Muhammad Boota, Sultan Ahmad, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmad, Zawar Farid, CP Rizwaan, Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Alishan Sharafu, Basil Hameed, Kashif Daud, Adithya Shetty, Vriitya Aravind. (ANI)