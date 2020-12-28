TRAU FC aim to go higher in I-League 2020-21 campaign

TRAU FC from Imphal, Manipur, are all set to kick-start their I-League 2020-21 campaign on a high and will be looking for a top-six finish in the upcoming season, stated head coach Nandakumar Singh said on Monday. Attending the virtual press conference from within the COVID-safety bubble in Kolkata, Nandakumar and goalkeeper Soram Poirei were optimistic about the club's chances.

"Our target is to go into every match with the aim to win the three points. The boys have all arrived, and they are feeling well. If we finish in the top six positions in the first phase, then we can challenge for the title," said Nandakumar. TRAU had a hot and cold campaign in the I-League last season, when they notched-up six wins, four draws, and seven losses, after having gained promotion as champions of the Second Division League in 2018-19.

The coach implored the fans to support the Imphal side from their homes and hoped that the club can improve on last season's results. "I hope all the fans support us by watching our matches. I constantly keep getting messages from friends, family, and fans wishing us luck, and we want to repay that faith and go higher," stated Nandakumar.

Emphasising the importance of having the hunger to win games, TRAU custodian Soram Poirei outlined said that it is something that he feels will come in handy in their much-anticipated derby against NEROCA FC, which happens to be TRAU's second match in the upcoming campaign (on January 15, 2021, at the Kalyani Stadium). "We always tell the youngsters to be sincere and do what the coaches tell them. As seniors we try to explain that they need to be professional and that the hunger to win is important," said Poirei.

"I think that could be important when it comes to the Imphal Derby this season. It will be at a neutral venue, and there will be no pressure from the fans, so it will be down to the players. Whoever is hungrier, will win that match," he added. The I-League 2020-21 season is slated to kick-off on January 9, 2021 as Sudeva Delhi FC take on Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. TRAU play their first game against Real Kashmir FC, which kicks-off at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on January 10. (ANI)