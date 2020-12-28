Sports News Roundup: NBA veteran Young to play in China; Nets look to get back on track against Grizzlies and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Nets look to get back on track against Grizzlies

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving put together another dynamic scoring display, but for the first time in the young NBA season, it did not result in a win for the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets will attempt to bounce back from their first loss Monday night when they host the Memphis Grizzlies in the back end of their first back-to-back games.

QB Allen leads surging Bills into matchup vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills likely could be forgiven if they find themselves looking past Monday's opponent and toward the playoffs. Then again, the AFC East champion Bills (11-3) might be more interested in making a statement against the New England Patriots (6-8) in Foxborough, Mass. After all, the Patriots essentially have owned the division since Bill Belichick brought his hoodie to their sideline, and Buffalo hasn't swept its AFC East rival since 1999.

NBA roundup: Mavs rout Clippers behind record first half

Luka Doncic had 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and the Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record for the largest halftime lead in the shot-clock era in a 124-73 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon. Josh Richardson scored 15 of his 21 points in the first half for Dallas, which took a 77-27 lead into the break after shooting 58 percent from the floor and holding the Clippers to 24.3 percent, including 1 of 19 from 3-point distance.

Pederson 'fully confident' he'll coach Eagles in 2021

Doug Pederson has seen the Philadelphia Eagles muster all of four wins heading into their season finale. Although the Eagles are set to miss the playoffs for the second time in his tenure, Pederson said Monday on SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia that he expects to be the team's head coach next season.

Report: NBA veteran Young to play in China

NBA veteran Nick Young is headed to the Chinese Basketball Association to play with the Zhejiang Lions, The Athletic reported Monday. Young, 35, has been out of the NBA since a four-game stint with the Denver Nuggets in the 2018-19 season. The No. 16 overall pick by Washington in the 2007 NBA Draft, he played with the Wizards (2001-12), Los Angeles Clippers (2012), Philadelphia 76ers (2012-13), Lakers (2012-17) and Golden State Warriors (2017-18).

NHL-Swede Lundqvist to have open heart surgery

Washington Capitals goalie Henrik Lundqvist is to undergo open heart surgery, he said on Monday The 38-year-old Swede, who enjoyed huge success with the New York Rangers before signing with the Capitals in October, had previously announced he would sit out the upcoming NHL season due to a heart condition.

NFL roundup: Steelers end skid, clinch AFC North

Ben Roethlisberger led a second-half comeback Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers broke a three-game losing streak and clinched the AFC North title with a 28-24 win over the visiting Indianapolis Colts. After the Steelers (12-3) trailed by 17 points in the third quarter, Roethlisberger's 25-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster put the Steelers ahead for the first time with 7:38 left in the fourth quarter.

Lakers, Blazers ready for playoff rematch

In a first-round rematch of last season's Western Conference playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers visit the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night. It's the first meeting between the clubs since Los Angeles claimed a 4-1 series win in the opening round in August.

Tennis-Federer out of Australian Open: agent

Six-times champion Roger Federer has withdrawn from the Australian Open as he continues to work his way back to fitness from two knee operations earlier this year, his agent said. The 39-year-old Swiss last played a competitive match at the season-opening Grand Slam in January before he had to undergo surgery on his knee. He later required a second operation.

Boxing-New AIBA chief Kremlev eyes six-month reform programme

Umar Kremlev, the new president of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), plans to implement reforms over the next six months that could help restore its status with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), he told Reuters in an interview. Elected to head amateur boxing's governing body earlier this month, Kremlev has the task of implementing sweeping reforms in order for it to be recognised by the IOC in time for the Paris Olympics in 2024.