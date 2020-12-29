Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rohit Sharma hails Kohli's 'great achievement' after skipper bags two ICC awards

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hailed Virat Kohli's 'great achievement' after the skipper was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:46 IST
Rohit Sharma hails Kohli's 'great achievement' after skipper bags two ICC awards
Indian skipper Virat Kohli (Image: Indian Cricket Team Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Indian opener Rohit Sharma on Monday hailed Virat Kohli's 'great achievement' after the skipper was named the ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade and the ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade. Kohli was competing against teammate Rohit, former India skipper MS Dhoni, Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga, former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and South Africa batsman AB de Villiers.

"My only intention was to make winning contributions for the team and I just strive to do that in every game. Stats just become the byproduct of what you want to do on the field," Kohli said after winning the award. Rohit, who is India's vice-captain in the limited-overs format, lauded Kohli for winning big at the ICC awards.

"Great achievement," Rohit posted a comment with a clapping hands emoji while congratulating Kohli. Kohli is the only player to score 10,000-plus ODI runs in this decade. He smashed 39 centuries and 48 fifties during this period with an average of 61.83.

In 2019, Kohli had surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper. After winning the Test against West Indies, Kohli had scripted his 28th Test win as captain. (ANI)

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Artie Siccardi, backstage legend of Broadway, passes away at 89

Artie Siccardi, a backstage legend of Broadway who worked on dozens of shows, from Annie, Aint Misbehavin and Sweeney Todd to Children of a Lesser God, Cats, Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Color Purple, has died. He was 89. According to The...

Samsung extends S.Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display LCD panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand. Samsung Displays decision to extend LCD...

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020