Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan 4-2 at tea, chasing 373 to win 1st Test vs. NZ

New Zealand set Pakistan 373 to win the first cricket test from at least 136 overs when it declared Tuesday just before tea on the fourth day. Earlier, New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham made the declaration possible with a 111-run partnership for the first wicket.

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 29-12-2020 08:54 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 08:54 IST
Pakistan 4-2 at tea, chasing 373 to win 1st Test vs. NZ

New Zealand set Pakistan 373 to win the first cricket test from at least 136 overs when it declared Tuesday just before tea on the fourth day. After leading by 192 on the first innings, dismissing Pakistan for 239 in reply to its 431, New Zealand declared its second innings at 180-5.

The declaration by captain Kane Williamson came 30 minutes before tea, giving the New Zealand seamers a brief tilt at the Pakistan openers before the break. New Zealand then dismissed both Pakistan openers in five overs before tea, leaving Pakistan in trouble at 4-2. Trent Boult dismissed Abid Ali with only the second ball of his first over and Tim Southee removed Shan Masood in the next over.

Abid was caught by wicketkeeper B.J. Watling diving in front of first slip, giving Watling his 250th test catch. Masood played an uncertain shot outside off stump and was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor. Earlier, New Zealand openers Tom Blundell and Tom Latham made the declaration possible with a 111-run partnership for the first wicket. Both batsmen made half centuries; Blundell was 64 when he was the first man out in the 33rd over and Latham followed for 53.

New Zealand then went on the offensive as it sped towards the declaration. Williamson made 21 from 33 balls, Henry Nicholls 11 from five balls and B.J.Watling 5 from three balls before he was run out pushing the pace.

Ross Taylor had made 12 from 13 deliveries and Mitchell Santner 6 from 5 balls when the declaration was made. The winning target was lower than many experts had thought likely, given there are still four full sessions remaining in the match.

Latham and Blundell appeared to show that relatively quick scoring — they progressed at better than three runs per over — was still possible on a flattening wicket. Pakistan may be better advised to chase the winning total, rather than to concentrate solely on survival and a draw as the pitch continues to offer assistance to seam bowlers. Boult and Southee found bounce and swing in the 20 minute period before tea.

New Zealand can’t afford a draw. It must win this match and the second test to have any chance of qualifying for the World Test Championship final at Lord’s in June. New Zealand is third in the championshp rankings after its 2-0 clean sweep of the West Indies this summer. It needs another clean sweep over Pakistan to have a chance of displacing Australia or India in the world championship final in June.

TRENDING

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax''s COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Artie Siccardi, backstage legend of Broadway, passes away at 89

Artie Siccardi, a backstage legend of Broadway who worked on dozens of shows, from Annie, Aint Misbehavin and Sweeney Todd to Children of a Lesser God, Cats, Brighton Beach Memoirs and The Color Purple, has died. He was 89. According to The...

Samsung extends S.Korea LCD production for indefinite period

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it will extend production of liquid crystal display LCD panels for TVs and monitors, as stay-at-home trends of the coronavirus pandemic created an uptick in demand. Samsung Displays decision to extend LCD...

Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman found dead on rail track, suicide suspected

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman S L Dharme Gowda was found dead on a rail track in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka in the early hours of Tuesday, with police sources claiming he died by suicide. The body was found on a ra...

US House overrides Trump's veto of USD 740 billion defence bill

Delivering a powerful blow to President Donald Trump, the US House of Representatives has voted by an overwhelming majority to override his veto of a USD 741 billion defence bill. Trump last week vetoed the National Defense Authorization Ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020