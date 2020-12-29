Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Character was important, really proud of all the players, says Rahane

He was the star of the game, but stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane refused to take credit for his Man of the Match show in the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Having hit the winning run to seal the win on Tuesday, the batsman immediately pointed at the brilliant show put on by the team.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 10:11 IST
Ind vs Aus: Character was important, really proud of all the players, says Rahane
Stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane [Photo: BCCI Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

He was the star of the game, but stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane refused to take credit for his Man of the Match show in the second Test between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Having hit the winning run to seal the win on Tuesday, the batsman immediately pointed at the brilliant show put on by the team. "Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants (Mohammed) Siraj and (Shubman) Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see," he said in the post-match presentation.

Harping on the need to show character after being hammered in the pink-ball Test at the Adelaide Oval, Rahane said: "Character was important for us, especially after losing Umesh in the second innings. That (five-bowler plan) worked well for us nicely. We were thinking of having an all-rounder and Jadeja has been brilliant for us." While Gill didn't put the stands on fire, he definitely weathered the fire thrown at him by the duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. And Rahane was quick to point out how the youngster stood tall. He also praised Siraj for standing up and getting counted, especially with India missing Umesh in the second innings.

"Shubman, we all know his first-class career and in this game, he has shown the intent to play shots at this level. Has shown composure. Siraj has shown that he can bowl with discipline. It's really difficult for debutants to bowl with discipline but that's where I think the first-class experience comes in handy," he pointed. Commenting on the talk in the dressing room after losing the first Test, he said: "The talk was all about showing the attitude and intent on the field. As I said, character. Adelaide was about one hour that took the game away from us. Lots to learn for even now. Australia applied themselves with their last five wickets."

While Rahane confirmed that Rohit is set to join the team for the third game, he didn't say much on Umesh's injury. "Umesh is recovering well, management and medical staff will take the call. We're excited about Rohit coming back. Spoke to him yesterday, he's waiting to join the team," he said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:India records 16,432 new cases

Eds adding details of cases in states New Delhi, Dec 29 PTI The daily new coronavirus infections in India dipped below 20,000 for the third time this month taking the COVID-19 caseload to 1,02,24,303, while the recoveries crossed 98 lakh, a...

AU Small Finance Bank ties up with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance

AU Small Finance Bank has signed a partnership with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to offer goal-based life insurance solutions. AU Bank said the tie-up will further enrich its life insurance offering with an agile, accelerated, digital, a...

11 booked for violating COVID-19 guidelines at wedding of BJP leader's nephew in Gujarat

11 persons were booked for allegedly violating COVID-19 guidelines at the wedding ceremony of BJP Dharampur Taluka chiefs nephew in which over 100 people gathered on Monday night in Valsad district of Gujarat. The wedding for son of Arvind ...

India's COVID-19 tally reaches 1,02,24,303 with 16,432 new cases

With 16,432 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India has reported a total of 1,02,24,303 cases so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW informed on Tuesday. As many as 24,900 recoveries and 252 deaths have been reported...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020