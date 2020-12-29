Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ind vs Aus: Paine 'extremely frustrated' over his dismissal

Australia skipper Tim Paine expressed his frustration over the DRS and its regulations as he dissected the reasons behind the team's 8-wicket loss in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ANI | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 12:07 IST
Ind vs Aus: Paine 'extremely frustrated' over his dismissal
Australia skipper Tim Paine (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Australia skipper Tim Paine expressed his frustration over the DRS and its regulations as he dissected the reasons behind the team's 8-wicket loss in the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The DRS debate erupted after greats like Sachin Tendulkar questioned the 'umpire's call' factor in the system and Paine's dismissal only added fuel to the fire. Paine was given out caught behind after the on-field call was overturned by the third umpire. The decision was made after a spike was shown when the ball passed the bat although there was no mark on Hot Spot.

Paine said he got out at a crucial juncture in the game and could have revived the Australian innings as he was well settled. "My dismissal in the second innings was extremely frustrating, no doubt about that. It was a crucial part of the game, I have felt that I have been playing well and I thought if I could get into partnership with other batter and add another 100-150 runs together then the whole game changes," Paine said in a virtual press conference. "But it is what it is, I did not hit the ball in the second innings, it was pretty clear from my reaction, yeah I thought we had a pretty same example on day two with Pujara, it sets a precedent," he added.

Paine explained that his concerns with the decision were not with the dismissal but with the precedent that was set when Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara got out. "I have spoken to the umpires, it was not that productive, my concern with my dismissal was not with the technology but the precedent which was set with Pujara in the first innings, and the fact that the decision with my dismissal was taken pretty quickly," said Paine.

"He did not look at enough replays to see that there was a gap between the bat and ball, the line itself had started before it passed my bat and then it finished again so it was just a lot of things that did not add up for me, I don't think he took the time to look at the evidence, technology was okay for me," he added. India defeated Australia by eight wickets to level the four-match Test series 1-1. The win also ensured India moved a step closer to the final of the World Test Championship. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

More COVID-19 vaccines in pipeline as US rams up effort

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAIL turnaround a challenging experience in 36-yr-long career, says outgoing Chairman

The turnaround of SAIL from several quarters of losses was one of the most challenging experience, said Anil Kumar Chaudhary, the outgoing Chairman of the countrys largest steel maker. The Chairman said he also wants to see SAIL paying back...

PM inaugurates New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of eastern dedicated freight corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor in Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing. The 351-km section, which has been built at a cost of Rs 5,750 crore, ...

Emma Roberts welcomes baby boy with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund

Actor Emma Roberts is ending 2020 on a high note as she welcomed a baby boy with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund on Monday local time. The American Horror Story star and her boyfriend have named their baby Rhodes, according to TMZ.Everyone is...

Lenders extend ICA for Reliance Home Finance resolution till Mar 31

Lenders to troubled mortgage firm Reliance Home Finance RHF have extended the inter-creditor agreement ICA for another three months. Reliance Home Finance, part of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Group, recently got bids from six suitors as p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020