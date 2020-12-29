Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Sydney to host third test against India despite COVID-19 fears

Sydney will remain the venue for Australia's third test against India next month despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the city's northern beach suburbs, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:11 IST
Cricket-Sydney to host third test against India despite COVID-19 fears

Sydney will remain the venue for Australia's third test against India next month despite the COVID-19 outbreak in the city's northern beach suburbs, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Tuesday. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales (NSW) reported three new cases on Tuesday but CA decided against changing the venue.

"We have met regularly over the past week to assess the unfolding public health situation in Sydney and gauge its impact on border restrictions around the country," CA's interim chief executive Nick Hockley said in a statement. "To that end, we have made the decision to keep the New Year's Test at the SCG (Sydney Cricket Ground).

"We are confident that both this match, and the fourth test in Brisbane, will play out in a safe and successful manner." The Melbourne Cricket Ground was kept on standby to host back-to back matches against India, who won the traditional Boxing Day test at the MCG by eight wickets on Tuesday.

The four-test series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third match in Sydney starting on Jan. 7.

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Interfaith marriage: U'khand HC asks Haridwar admin for protection to couple

The Uttarakhand High Court has asked the Haridwar administration to give protection to a couple after the wife cited a threat from her family due to their interfaith marriage. The couple, who married on December 16, had sought the courts in...

Agritech startup Gramophone raises Rs 25 cr from investors for growth

Agri-tech startup Gramophone on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 25 crore from investors, including Siana Capital, and will use the funds for customer acquisition and strengthen its platform. The Indore-based firm in a statement said that it h...

HC adjourns plea over lawyer's fees paid by BMC in Kangana case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on a plea challenging the fees paid by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC to a senior lawyer in the Kangana Ranaut bungalow demolition case. The court questioned why the petitio...

EU criticises China for jailing citizen-journalist who reported on COVID

The European Union on Tuesday criticised the jailing of a citizen-journalist in China who reported on the early outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic from Wuhan. A Chinese court handed down a four-year jail term on Monday to Zhang Zhan, who ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020