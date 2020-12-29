The following are the top/expected stories at 1710 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Chennayin FC and ATK Mohun Bagan. *Report of day four of the first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion.

STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-2NDLD IND 'New India Assurance': Leader Rahane trumps Australia to series-levelling victory Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Hungry for redemption, India recorded a win for the ages under an inspirational Ajinkya Rahane, beating Australia by eight wickets in the second Test to level the four-match series 1-1 here on Tuesday. SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-LD RAHANE Rahane is a shrewd captain, has calming influence: Shastri Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) India head coach Ravi Shastri on Tuesday described stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane as a ''shrewd'' leader, whose calm demeanour is in sharp contrast to regular skipper Virat Kohli's ''passionate'' approach.

SPO-CRI-IND-SHASTRI One of the greatest comebacks in world cricket: Shastri Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) India's head coach Ravi Shastri termed his team's eight-wicket win against Australia on Tuesday as ''one of the greatest comebacks'' in the history of the game after the visitors were ''blown away'' in the series-opener in Adelaide. SPO-CRI-SHASTRI-JADEJA Jadeja lends lot of balance to the team: Shastri Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Ravindra Jadeja is certainly good enough as a specialist batsman in Test cricket but it is his pure all-round skills that gives the Indian team much-needed balance in the traditional format, feels head coach Ravi Shastri.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD REAX Tendulkar, Kohli lead cricket fraternity in hailing Indian team for Melbourne Test win New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) The Indian cricket fraternity, led by Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, on Tuesday hailed the national team for the ''resilience and character'' it showed to redeem itself after the Adelaide debacle to win the second Test in Melbourne. SPO-CRI-IND-ASHWIN Rahane brought calmness in dressing room: Ashwin Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane brought calmness in the dressing room in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said on Tuesday after India recorded an epic series-levelling win in the second Test, here.

SPO-CRI-IND-LD SMITH I've let Ashwin dictate terms, no spinner has done that to me before this: Smith Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Australian batting mainstay Steve Smith on Tuesday conceded that he has let seasoned Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dictate terms in their duels so far, something that ''I've probably never let any spinner do in my career.'' SPO-CRI-IND-PAINE No need to change batting order, we just need to bat well: Paine Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) There is no need for Australia to tinker with the batting order despite an inept show in the second Test, asserted home captain Tim Paine acknowledging that a better effort is expected from the top-order in coming games. SPO-CRI-PAINE-WARNER Paine hints Warner may play third Test Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Australia captain Tim Paine on Tuesday hinted that opener David Warner could play the third Test against India while Will Pucovski is also not far from returning to competitive cricket.

SPO-CRI-PONTING Ponting slams Australian batsmen for lacking intent against Indian bowlers Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Former captain Ricky Ponting on Tuesday slammed the Australian batsmen for lacking intent while facing Indian bowlers in the ongoing Test series, saying the hosts have to stop being ''scared of getting out'' to arrest the slide. SPO-CRI-AUS-FINE Australia fined 40% of match fee, four WTC points for slow over-rate in Boxing Day Test Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) The Australian cricket team was fined 40 per cent of its match fee and penalised four ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining a slow over-rate against India in the second Test, which concluded here on Tuesday.

SPO-CRI-IND-COMMENTS Gill and Siraj showed character: Ajinkya Rahane Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) India skipper Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday singled out the debutant duo of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Siraj while commending the tremendous character shown by his side to turn it around in the second Test here for a series-levelling triumph. SPO-CHESS-HARIKRISHNA Harikrishna bows out of Airthings Masters after finishing 9th in preliminary phase Chennai, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna bowed out of the Champions Chess Tour Airthings Masters online championship after finishing ninth in the preliminary round.

SPO-CRI-ICA ICA president happy with BCCI's grant of Rs 3 crore, hopes all demands will be met gradually New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the BCCI's decision to release an additional funding of Rs 3 crore to run the players' body and hoped their pending demands will be met ''sooner than later''..