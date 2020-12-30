Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rijiju meets 13-year-old equestrian Amairah, wishes her more success

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met equestrian Amairah Chadha. The 13-year-old has won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship and the minister wished her more success during the meet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 11:32 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 11:32 IST
Rijiju meets 13-year-old equestrian Amairah, wishes her more success
Kiren Rijiju with Amairah Chadha (Photo/ Kiren Rijiju Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday met equestrian Amairah Chadha. The 13-year-old has won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship and the minister wished her more success during the meet. Rijiju took to Twitter and wrote: "13 years old Miss Amairah Chaddha from Sanskriti School, Delhi has already won medals at National Junior Equestrian Championship! I wish her many more success in life."

Earlier on December 22, Rijiju had virtually inaugurated eight Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs) across India. The 8 states included Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Kerala, Telangana, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Odisha. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was part of the virtual launch besides Arunachal Pradesh Sports Minister Mama Natung, Advisor, YAS, Nagaland, Er Zale Neikha, Manipur Sports Minister Letpao Haolip, Mizoram Sports Minister Robert Romawia Royte and Telangana Sports Minister Dr V Srinivas Goud.

On the occasion, Rijiju had said: "This is a very important day for sports in India and it is a very important beginning to develop sports culture and excellence in the country. The youth in India is looking for initiatives from the Govt of India and the state governments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has said sports has to be a way of life for every Indian and the Govt of India wants to create basic facilities for everyone. The Khelo India State Centres of Excellence are being started in addition to the National Centres of Excellence." Rijiju and Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Sports and Youth Services had jointly unveiled the virtual foundation stone at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneshwar. The KISCE has a total area of 66 acres and the KISCE will focus on three disciplines: Hockey, Weightlifting and Athletics.

The Union Minister had also reiterated that the vision is to see India in the top 10 in the Los Angeles Olympics 2028. "The Central and State govt has to work together and we will provide all necessary financial assistance so they develop with proper infrastructure and manpower, sports science, high-quality training and so on. We cannot be satisfied with only 1-2 medals, we have to be in top 10 in the 2028 Olympics," Rijiju had said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

American Airlines restarts U.S. commercial Boeing 737 MAX flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK regulator approves Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

UK regulator approves OxfordAstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine....

India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley

The Indian and Australian teams will continue to train in Melbourne for more days and travel to Sydney only three days prior to the third Test beginning at the SCG on January 7. Usually the teams land in Sydney on the eve of the New Year bu...

2020 HR Technology Trends Paving The Way For 2021 And Beyond

HYDERABAD, India, Dec. 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- Darwinbox, cloud-based human capital management platform shares 4 defining digital workplace trends from 2020 in their state of HR tech report. In a report that surveyed 180 HR leaders from 145 ...

S.Korea holds final hearing in Samsung leader Jay Y. Lee's graft trial

The final hearing of a trial that will decide whether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd Vice Chairman Jay Y. Lee returns to jail for alleged bribery began in a Seoul court on Wednesday. The heir of one of South Koreas most powerful families was co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020