Left Menu
Development News Edition

India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley

On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test, ending speculation that the game could move to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 border restrictions that would have affected the players movement for the fourth match in Brisbane.Hockley said the protocols put in place will ensure that broadcast crew can safely travel to Brisbane.

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 30-12-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 12:53 IST
India and Australia not to travel to Sydney before January 4: Hockley

The Indian and Australian teams will continue to train in Melbourne for few more days and travel to Sydney only three days prior to the third Test beginning at the SCG on January 7. Usually the teams land in Sydney on the eve of the New Year but due to steady coronavirus cases in the city, the players and officials will stay in Melbourne for a longer period this year.

''Last night's announcement is we're proceeding in Sydney and we're putting our plans in place to do that and to do that safely. Players will be in Melbourne for a few more days, training there and moving up to Sydney a couple of days ahead of the Test match,'' CA chief executive Nick Hockley said. On Tuesday, Cricket Australia had decided to retain Sydney as the venue for the third Test, ending speculation that the game could move to Melbourne because of stringent COVID-19 border restrictions that would have affected the players' movement for the fourth match in Brisbane.

Hockley said the protocols put in place will ensure that broadcast crew can safely travel to Brisbane. ''That's precisely the reason why we have our biosecurity protocols, why we have the measures in place, why we're in a bubble in Sydney.

''And the arrangements that we're putting in place with the Queensland government are such that we can keep the playing cohort (and) the relevant broadcast crew all safe and move safely into Brisbane so that we can complete the full schedule whilst ensuring that we are being responsible and keeping the community safe,'' he said. The four-Test series is currently locked 1-1 after India won the second game at the MCG, which was placed on standby in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney's northern beaches before Christmas.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesia bans hardline Islamic Defender's Front group

Indonesia has banned the controversial and politically influential hardline group the Islamic Defenders Front, the chief security minister announced on Wednesday. Minister Mahfud MD said the group, widely known by its acronym FPI, was prohi...

SC notice to AP on plea against condition of 3-yr practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the stipulated condition of three years practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the ...

Exports may reach USD 290 bn by fiscal-end: FIEO

The countrys exports may reach USD 290 billion by the end of this fiscal as the outbound shipments were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic during the first half of the year, FIEO said on Wednesday. Federation of Indian Exports Organisations ...

India, Sri Lanka hold meeting of joint working group on fisheries

India and Sri Lanka on Wednesday held a meeting of the joint working group on fisheries, during which important humanitarian matter was discussed. The meeting, which took place through video conferencing, was led by Fisheries Secretaries of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020