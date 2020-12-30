Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Rival skippers laud 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toes

Rival captains Kane Williamson and Mohammad Rizwan paid rich tribute to New Zealand quick Neil Wagner who bowled with two broken toes to help the hosts win the tense opening test against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:17 IST
Cricket-Rival skippers laud 'mad' Wagner for bowling with broken toes

Rival captains Kane Williamson and Mohammad Rizwan paid rich tribute to New Zealand quick Neil Wagner who bowled with two broken toes to help the hosts win the tense opening test against Pakistan on Wednesday. Wagner played the last three days of the match with the broken toes after being hit by a Shaheen Afridi yorker in New Zealand's first innings at the Bay Oval.

The left-arm quick played through pain and went on to claim two second innings wickets, including of centurion Fawad Alam, as New Zealand prevailed with 4.3 overs remaining in the test. "I just told Kane Williamson he's mad," Rizwan told reporters after their 101-run defeat at Mount Maunganui.

"I know New Zealand are very proud of him, he bowled so well with that attitude and aggression." Home captain Williamson also praised the "special effort from" team man Wagner.

"He was going off and having injections and numbing his foot and we were trying to use him when the injection was taking effect – it was kind of unique for all of us," Williamson said. "His appetite and motivation to be out there and try and make a difference for the team is huge and we haven't seen it any bigger than the effort he's put in across this test match."

"It was a very, very special effort from Wags, one that the team appreciated. We needed him out there and he delivered." The win fetched New Zealand 60 points and they are third in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings -- behind Australia (76.6) and India (72.2) -- having earned 66.7% points from their completed matches.

They will be seeking a second successive victory in the final test at Christchurch from Jan. 3 to boost their chances of reaching the WTC final at Lord's in June.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman tea estate worker dies in elephant attack

A 56-year-old woman estateworker was trampled to death by an elephant in Valparai in thedistrict on Wednesday,police saidThe elephant, which strayed into Nalakathu teaestate, chased three women workers this afternoon, they saidWhile two man...

Govt-farmers meeting: Ministers join union leaders to share langar food

Three union ministers joined farm leaders on Wednesday to share langar food arranged by protesting farmers during their sixth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over new farm laws. The langar community kitchen food arrived in a van at t...

Chennai, Dec 30 (PTI) Highlights from the Southern region

Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 PM. . MDS4 KL-CHURCH-MEMORANDUM Church dispute Jacobite faction submits mass memorandum to Kerala govt Thiruvananthapuram The Jacobite faction of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church has submitted...

Cong leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Chitrakoot

A local Congress leader and his nephew were shot dead allegedly by their neighbour in Prasiddhpur village here, police said on Wednesday. Pahadi police station SHO Shravan Kumar Singh has been suspended on charges of laxity following the do...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020