After leading the team to a memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test against Australia, India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed gratitude towards supporters and said the biggest reward is to bring a smile on the faces of countrymen.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 16:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 16:47 IST
Biggest reward is to bring a smile on faces of Indians: Rahane expresses gratitude to supporters
India batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After leading the team to a memorable eight-wicket win in the second Test against Australia, India stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane expressed gratitude towards supporters and said the biggest reward is to bring a smile on the faces of countrymen. Rahane's 12th century in the longest format of the game and Ravindra Jadeja's well-made fifty changed the momentum of the second Test. It was a Test master-class from Rahane (112) as he played the first two sessions cautiously and then unleashed his true class after the tea on Sunday.

"I would like to express my gratitude for all the love and support we've received. The biggest reward for us as a team has been the ability to bring a smile on the faces of all those Indians that follow the sport. We continue to seek your support and good wishes as we work hard for the next two matches," Rahane wrote in a Twitter post. Rahane added another feather to his cap as his name was engraved on the MCG Honours Board for the second time after he hit a heroic knock in the first innings.

Rahane was also the inaugural winner of the Mullagh Medal after he won the Man of the Match award in the second Test. The Boxing Day Test Player of the Match medal has been named in honour of trailblazing Indigenous cricketer Johnny Mullagh. Rahane refused to take credit for his Man of the Match show in the second Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Having hit the winning run to seal the win on Tuesday, the batsman immediately pointed at the brilliant show put on by the team.

"Really proud of all the players. Played really well. Want to give credit to the debutants (Mohammed) Siraj and (Shubman) Gill, the character they showed after the Adelaide loss was great to see," he said in the post-match presentation. The third Test between both teams will begin at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 7. (ANI)

