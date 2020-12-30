Left Menu
SA vs SL: CSA adds Beuran Hendricks for 2nd Test, releases Migael Pretorius

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing Covid-19 protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius has been released from the side due to a muscle injury.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:26 IST
CSA logo. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing Covid-19 protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius has been released from the side due to a muscle injury. "Migael Pretorius has been released from the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder. He will go back to his franchise for rehabilitation," CSA said in a release.

"Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated to the Proteas Test squad following the completion of thorough and successful COVID-19 and pre-BSE entry protocols. He joined the team yesterday evening," it added.The left-arm seamer Hendricks will begin training with the team ahead of the second Test match against Sri Lanka with immediate effect. South Africa are currently leading the two-match series by 1-0 after thrashing visitors by an innings and 45 runs. Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.

The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from January 3, 2021. (ANI)

