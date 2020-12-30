Left Menu
Premier League: Hotspur's clash against Fulham postponed due to coronavirus

Tottenham Hotspur's encounter against Fulham has been postponed as the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests.

ANI | London | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:49 IST
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Photo/ Tottenham Hotspur Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Tottenham Hotspur's encounter against Fulham has been postponed as the latter reported a number of positive cases for the coronavirus in the latest round of tests. The fixture was scheduled to be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday night.

"Fulham lodged a request with the Premier League Board to rearrange the fixture following a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, as well as a number of players showing symptoms today," Premier League said in a statement. The Premier League Board has consulted its medical advisors and the decision to postpone the game has been taken as a precaution and with the health of players and staff as the priority. The group will now be retested immediately.

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the Premier League continues to have full confidence in its COVID-19 protocols and being able to continue to play our fixtures as scheduled," the statement read. Premier League said it will rearrange the postponed fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in due course.

This is the second such incident in this week after Manchester City's clash against Everton was postponed following the number of positive coronavirus cases in City's camp ahead of the fixture. The United Kingdom posted a record increase of 53,135 COVID-19 cases across the country and 414 deaths in the past 24 hours, the government's count showed on Tuesday.

This comes after a new, more infectious strain of the coronavirus is believed to have mutated in England's southeast which forced many nations to suspend flights from the UK. Parts of UK, including London, are under the strictest level of lockdown and under other precautionary measures. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

