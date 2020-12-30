Sports News Roundup: Bucks set three-point record in rout of Heat; Dolphins LB Roberts out against Bills and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

In Simone Biles' path, a fearless young gymnast learns new 2020 routine

Ty-La Morris has always been special. She was "a little older than one" when she crawled to the edge of her bed and did the splits, according to her mother, Likisha McCormick, and was three years old when she mastered the cartwheel, able to flip around the length of a football field.

Dolphins LB Roberts out against Bills

The Miami Dolphins will be without linebacker Elandon Roberts on Sunday as they try to earn an NFL playoff berth. Coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that a knee injury that Roberts suffered in last weekend's win over the Las Vegas Raiders will keep him out of action in the regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. He was carted off the field in the second half.

Here's Johnny - Manziel to resume playing career at startup league

Former college standout Johnny Manziel, whose much-hyped NFL career fizzled after two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, will return to the gridiron with Fan Controlled Football, the startup league said on Wednesday. Manziel, who was one of the most electrifying college quarterbacks of all-time before moving to the NFL, will make his FCF debut when the inaugural season of a four-team league where fans call plays and make roster decisions kicks off on Feb. 13.

Frenchman Tsonga not fit enough for Australian Open

Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga has joined Roger Federer in withdrawing from the 2021 Australian Open after failing to recover fully from a lower back injury. The 35-year-old has not played since retiring from his first-round match at Melbourne Park in January when trailing Alexei Popyrin 6-7(5) 6-2 6-1.

Tennis-Barty to partner American Brady for Australian Open doubles

Women's world number one Ash Barty will partner U.S. Open semi-finalist Jennifer Brady of the United States in doubles at the 2021 Australian Open in a high-profile pairing between top singles players, organisers said on Wednesday. Australian Barty played with now-retired German Julia Georges in this year's tournament in Melbourne where they lost in the second round to eventual winners Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic.

Former Rangers, Lightning F Callahan announces retirement

Ryan Callahan announced his retirement from the NHL on Wednesday morning. The former Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers forward was diagnosed with a degenerative back disease last year. He spent last season on long-term injured reserve with the Senators, who acquired him from Tampa Bay in July 2019 with the Lightning's fifth-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft for Mike Condon and Ottawa's sixth-round selection.

Jaguars RB Robinson out Sunday, falls short of rushing record

Undrafted rookie running back James Robinson will not play in the Jacksonville Jaguars' final regular-season game Sunday. "I was holding out hope. I really was," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. "It doesn't look like he's going to be up for our game. I think that's safe to say that he'll be out."

Indian Wells postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The prestigous BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells that was scheduled to be held in California in March has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, organisers said on Tuesday. It marks the second consecutive year the dual ATP-WTA hardcourt event, which is often called the "fifth major" after the four Grand Slam tournaments, has been impacted by the virus as the 2020 edition was cancelled.

Top 25 roundup: Tulsa nips No. 5 Houston in last second

Brandon Rachal sank two free throws with 0.1 seconds remaining and the host Tulsa Golden Hurricane knocked off the fifth-ranked Houston Cougars 65-64 on Tuesday. Rachal paired a season-high 22 points with eight rebounds and finished 8 of 8 from the free-throw line as Tulsa (5-3, 2-1 American Athletic Conference) defeated a top-5 team for the first time since beating No. 5 UCLA on Nov. 20, 1996.

NBA roundup: Bucks set three-point record in rout of Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks made an NBA record 29 3-pointers while routing the host Miami Heat 144-97 in a wire-to-wire victory on Tuesday night. The Bucks shot 56.9 percent from long distance (29-for-51) and got 3-pointers from 12 different players -- everyone who saw the court except for two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo. The old NBA mark of 27 3-pointers was set by the Houston Rockets on April 7, 2019, against the Phoenix Suns.