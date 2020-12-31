Left Menu
Rugby-Two Premiership games cancelled due to COVID-19 cases

London Irish's home match against Northampton on Sunday was called off after they returned several positive results in the latest round of testing and had players unavailable because of contact tracing protocols. "A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course," the league said in a statement, adding that all other round-five games will go ahead as scheduled. Harlequins are fifth in the standings, London Irish eighth and Northampton ninth.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 01:04 IST
This weekend's games, Worcester Warriors v Harlequins and London Irish v Northampton Saints, have been cancelled due to COVID-19 cases, Premiership Rugby said on Wednesday.

Harlequins' trip to Worcester on Friday was called off after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and six others were placed in isolation due to contact tracing. London Irish's home match against Northampton on Sunday was called off after they returned several positive results in the latest round of testing and had players unavailable because of contact tracing protocols.

"A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course," the league said in a statement, adding that all other round-five games will go ahead as scheduled. Harlequins are fifth in the standings, London Irish eighth and Northampton ninth. Worcester are bottom after four rounds.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Netherlands sticks to plan to start of COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8

The Netherlands will stick to its plan to start COVID-19 vaccinations by Jan. 8 even though other European Union countries began inoculations this week, Health minister Hugo de Jonge said on Wednesday. Most countries have opted for symbolic...

