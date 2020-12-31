Left Menu
Gandhe named Vidarbha coach after earlier coach tests COVID positive

The Vidarbha Cricket Association has named Pritam Gandhe as the coach of its senior team for the upcoming domestic season after earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19. Vidarbha Cricket Association appoints former captain former coach Pritam Gandhe as coach for the Vidarbha senior team.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:13 IST
The Vidarbha Cricket Association has named Pritam Gandhe as the coach of its senior team for the upcoming domestic season after earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19. With the 2020-21 domestic season beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10, Vidarbha had appointed Gonsalves as it's coach. ''Vidarbha Cricket Association appoints former captain & former coach Pritam Gandhe as coach for the Vidarbha senior team. The appointment was necessitated after the earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for Covid-19,'' the cricket body said in a release.

''Gonsalves report came after one of the test being conducted by VCA for the VCA players & support staff, who will participate in the forthcoming Syed Mushta Ali T-20 Trophy. No other players have tested positive.'' The VCA has also asked its selectors to select four more players after the BCCI decided to allow a total of 22 players in each team, the statement said. Vidarbha, who have won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in the past, are placed in Elite Group D and will play their league games in Indore.

The squad will be led by Ganesh Satish and the team will depart on January 2..

