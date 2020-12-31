Gandhe named Vidarbha coach after earlier coach tests COVID positive
Updated: 31-12-2020 11:13 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:13 IST
The Vidarbha Cricket Association has named Pritam Gandhe as the coach of its senior team for the upcoming domestic season after earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for COVID-19. With the 2020-21 domestic season beginning with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy from January 10, Vidarbha had appointed Gonsalves as it's coach. ''Vidarbha Cricket Association appoints former captain & former coach Pritam Gandhe as coach for the Vidarbha senior team. The appointment was necessitated after the earlier coach Trevor Gonsalves tested positive for Covid-19,'' the cricket body said in a release.
''Gonsalves report came after one of the test being conducted by VCA for the VCA players & support staff, who will participate in the forthcoming Syed Mushta Ali T-20 Trophy. No other players have tested positive.'' The VCA has also asked its selectors to select four more players after the BCCI decided to allow a total of 22 players in each team, the statement said. Vidarbha, who have won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles in the past, are placed in Elite Group D and will play their league games in Indore.
The squad will be led by Ganesh Satish and the team will depart on January 2..
