ISL 7: Defeat against FC Goa is my fault, says Marquez

After suffering a defeat against FC Goa, Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez expressed disappointment and took the responsibility for the loss.

ANI | Vasco (Goa) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:47 IST
Hyderabad FC coach Manuel Marquez (Photo/ Sportzpics).

After suffering a defeat against FC Goa, Hyderabad head coach Manuel Marquez expressed disappointment and took the responsibility for the loss. The final Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 match of 2020 saw FC Goa secure a 2-1 comeback victory over Hyderabad FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco on Wednesday.

"The only thing I have to say is that this loss is my fault. It is a game that we deserved to win. Before we scored, we controlled the game totally. But the last situation was very wrong, we totally lost control of the game. Two shots on target and they scored two goals," Marquez said in the post-match press conference. Aridane Santana (58') put Hyderabad ahead but Goa left it late and scored through substitute Ishan Pandita (87') and Igor Angulo (90') to inflict a third successive defeat on Hyderabad.

Marquez further stated: "I am very happy with the attitude of the team and with the players. We lost the game because of some substitutions. It is easy to say that we played four games in 10 days but that is no excuse." (ANI)

