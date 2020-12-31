Left Menu
Rohit gears up for Sydney Test with first practice session at MCG

While he trained, the rest of the squad took a brief two-day break after Indias fine win in the second Test at MCG.The 33-year-old Mumbaikar, who had missed the limited-overs series as well as the first two Tests against Australia due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the IPL, was seen taking catching practice in the photographs.

31-12-2020
Joining the Indian team after completing his mandatory 14-day quarantine, star batsman Rohit Sharma on Thursday went through his first practice session in Australia under the watchful eyes of batting coach Vikram Rathour. The prolific opener is expected to play the third Test in Sydney from January 7.

''The engine is just getting started and here is a quick glimpse of what lies ahead. #TeamIndia #AUSvIND,'' BCCI tweeted with two pictures of the batsman. While he trained, the rest of the squad took a brief two-day break after India's fine win in the second Test at MCG.

The 33-year-old Mumbaikar, who had missed the limited-overs series as well as the first two Tests against Australia due to a hamstring injury that he sustained during the IPL, was seen taking catching practice in the photographs. Three throwdown experts -- Raghavindraa, popularly known as Raghu, Sri Lankan Nuwan Seneviratne and Dayananda Garani -- were also there to assist Rohit.

Prior to meeting his teammates, Rohit had spent two weeks in quarantine in Sydney. On Tuesday, head coach Ravi Shastri had said the medical team will look at how the player is physically before a call is taken on his inclusion in the playing XI for the third Test.

On December 11, the BCCI had announced that the opener cleared an eagerly-watched fitness test at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, paving the way for his departure for Australia ahead of the four-Test series. Rohit, along with the Indian team, is likely to leave for Sydney on January 4 after a change in schedule due to the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Rohit had sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL, which led to him missing the white-ball leg and the first two Tests of the ongoing tour. It remains to be seen who makes way for Rohit from the side that trounced Australia in the second Test. Batting great Sunil Gavaskar has backed the swashbuckling Mumbaikar to open the batting with the young Shubman Gill in Sydney.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

