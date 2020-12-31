BBL 10: Ponting excited to team up with Lara in commentary box for the 1st time

Left Menu
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday announced that he will be commentating alongside West Indies great Brian Lara for the first time when the duo bring in 2021 on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ricky Ponting with Brian Lara (Photo/ Ricky Ponting Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting on Wednesday announced that he will be commentating alongside West Indies great Brian Lara for the first time when the duo bring in 2021 on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL). Taking to Twiter, Ponting wrote: "Happy New Year everyone. Excited to bring 2021 in by commentating alongside @BrianLara for the first time. #BBL10."

Both the former batsmen will share the room in BBL's commentator's panel for the first time. Earlier, Ponting had expressed concerns after the Australian team suffered a massive defeat against India in the Boxing Day Test and said selectors have got a lot of thinking to do over the next few days. India on Tuesday secured an eight-wicket victory over Australia in the second Test. David Warner was ruled out of the second Test while Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschange failed to perform as per their capabilities which gave India an upper hand in the match. Ponting said Warner, Smith and Labuschange are "vitally important" for the team.

"They need Warner back, they need Smith to score runs, they need Labuschange to find the form of last summer as well. (Labuschagne) has not looked to be in as good a touch as he was last summer and those three players are just so vitally important to this Australian line-up, it's as simple as that," cricket.com.au had quoted Ponting as saying. Australia opener Joe Burns, who failed to perform, was released and will return to the Brisbane Heat. Warner was added to the Australia squad for the remaining two Tests and assistant coach Andrew McDonald on Thursday hinted the opening batsman might play even if he is not 100 per cent fit.

"That's a real clear option that he may not be 100 per cent fit. Who is coming off an injury? You never know until you get out there. If he's 90, 95% fit, and that conversation is that he's fit enough to be able to perform his duties for the team then I'm sure that will be conversation the coach has with the player," ESPNcricinfo quoted McDonald as saying. "Most times Justin's pretty open with the players, giving them accountability around that," he added.

Cricket Australia on Wednesday informed that the hosts will train in Melbourne on January 2 and 3 before moving to Sydney on January 4. (ANI)

