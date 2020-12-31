Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL-Browns close facility again after positive COVID-19 tests

"The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts." Cleveland had to close their facility on Wednesday after a coach and practice squad player tested positive for the virus but the team were later cleared to reopen after contract tracing was completed.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2020 21:42 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:33 IST
NFL-Browns close facility again after positive COVID-19 tests
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Cleveland Browns' preparations for their pivotal regular-season finale took another hit as the team said on Thursday they closed their practice facility for a second consecutive day after two more players tested positive for COVID-19. The Browns, who can clinch their first playoff berth in 17 years with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, said they will continue to work remotely while following the league's protocols.

"The Cleveland Browns were informed of two additional positive COVID-19 test results among our players this morning," the team said in a statement. "The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts."

Cleveland had to close their facility on Wednesday after a coach and practice squad player tested positive for the virus but the team were later cleared to reopen after contract tracing was completed. The Browns have been dealing with coronavirus issues since Saturday and were without their top four wide receivers for last Sunday's game as they were considered high-risk close contacts with another player who had tested positive.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold worth Rs 64 lakh seized at Mangaluru airport, two held

Gold worth Rs 64.13 lakh was seized by Customs officials from two passengers who arrived at the airport here from Dubai, officials said on Thursday. The two, who tried to smuggle the gold weighing 1.26 kg through rectal concealment, were ar...

U.S. imposes $30 million penalty on Daimler for delayed truck recalls

Daimler AGs North American truck unit on Thursday agreed to a 30 million U.S. civil penalty to resolve an investigation of delayed recalls, the second time since late 2019 the German automaker has agreed to settle a probe by U.S. auto safet...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Wear masks till there is understanding of effect of vaccinated population on transmission: Kang

People should continue to wear masks and maintain social distancing until there is a better understanding of the effect of vaccinated population on transmission, top vaccine expert Gagandeep Kang said on Thursday. She said sections of rural...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020