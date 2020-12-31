Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is surprising and humbling to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings.

PTI | Mountmaunganui | Updated: 31-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 21:58 IST
Kohli and Smith are best, surprising and humbling to overtake them: Williamson
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Talismanic New Zealand captain Kane Williamson says it is ''surprising and humbling'' to leapfrog star Australia batsman Steve Smith and India skipper Virat Kohli to the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. Williamson (890) gained 13 rating points for his player-of-the-match effort of 129 and 21 in New Zealand's 101-run win over Pakistan in the first Test to end the year at the top position on Thursday.

He dethroned Smith, who slipped to the third spot after managing scores of 0 and 8 in the two innings against India at the MCG. Kohli (879) is at second, 11 points behind Williamson and two more than Smith. ''Those two players (Virat Kohli and Steve Smith) are the best. For me, sneak up ahead of someone (like them) is very surprising and humbling,'' Williamson said in a video posted on the ICC's twitter handle.

''Those are the two players year and year out in all formats moving the game forward, very fortunate to play against these guys,'' said the 30-year-old right handed batsman. Williamson had briefly occupied the top spot towards the end of 2015 before Kohli and Smith soared ahead of him. ''It's about trying to do as much as you can for the team. If you can contribute as much as you can and it can be reflected on the rankings, that's really cool,'' he said.

Williamson said his focus was on helping New Zealand achieve success across all formats and personal milestones are just a byproduct of that process. New Zealand clinched a last-session thriller in the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan in Mount Maunganui after the visitors put up a valiant fight. ''It was a great game to be involved in. We seem to have many tight finishes against Pakistan. The last three have gone to the last 25 minutes of the last day. Both teams fought incredibly hard. ''I think we had moments although the resistance put up by Pakistan on the last day was incredibly strong. It is really exciting to cross the line and hunt for an opportunity for the World Test Championship,'' said Williamson.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil detects two cases of new coronavirus variant found in UK

A Brazilian lab said on Thursday it has detected two cases of the new coronavirus variant that has spread rapidly in Britain, and urged reinforcement of quarantine measures for travelers coming from Europe. Diagnostic medicine company Dasa ...

Pak says China assures it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine

Pakistan on Thursday said China has assured it of providing over one million doses of coronavirus vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, for emergency use. Earlier in the day, China granted conditional approval to its first homegrown coronavirus ...

BBMP commissioner writes to Urban Development seeking cancellation of order naming streets after Muslim leaders

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad has written to the Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development department asking to cancel the order of naming streets in Ward 135 of Padarayanapura in the city, after ...

Vaccine dry run in four districts of Maharashtra on Jan 2

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said four districts in the state have been selected for a dry run of the coronavirus vaccine on January 2. Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar have been selected for the dry run, he said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020