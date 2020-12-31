Man Utd's Cavani banned for 3 games after racially insensitive post on social media

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three matches by the Football Association after he was found guilty of misconduct following a social media post in November. The Uruguay international will miss the upcoming matches, all at Old Trafford, against Aston Villa (Premier League), Manchester City (Carabao Cup semi-final) and Watford (Emirates FA Cup third round).

He has also been fined 1,00,000 pounds and ordered to complete face-to-face education after it was deemed his post was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute. The FA issued the following statement: "Edinson Cavani has been suspended for three games, fined £100,000 and must complete face-to-face education after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 in relation to a social media post on Sunday, November 29, 2020.

"A comment posted on the Manchester United FC striker's Instagram page was insulting, abusive, improper and brought the game into disrepute contrary to FA Rule E3.1. The post also constitutes an "aggravated breach", which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin. "An independent Regulatory Commission was appointed to decide the sanction and its written reasons will be published in due course," it added.

The 33-year-old quickly deleted the post and then apologised for his actions, saying: "The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game. The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this." A statement from Manchester United on the ruling said that Cavani is not a racist and his intention was not to offend anybody.

"As he has stated, Edinson Cavani was not aware that his words could have been misconstrued and he sincerely apologised for the post and to anyone who was offended," United stated."Despite his honest belief that he was simply sending an affectionate thank-you in response to a congratulatory message from a close friend, he chose not to contest the charge, out of respect for, and solidarity with, the FA and the fight against racism in football."While it is clear that context and intent are key factors, we note that the independent Regulatory Commission was required to impose a minimum three-game suspension. The club trusts that the independent Regulatory Commission will make it clear in its written reasons that Edinson Cavani is not a racist, nor was there any racist intent in relation to his post," it added. (ANI)